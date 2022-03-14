Does Chocobo GP have microtransactions? Answered

One of this year’s cutest games Chocobo GP has launched on the Nintendo Switch, but don’t let that fool you. There may be microtransactions that can discount your experience. Is this the case? Read on to find out.

Unfortunately, Chocobo GP does have microtransactions, even if you’ve purchased the game at full price. The kid-friendly appearance may fool you, but this game has a season pass (prize pass) and a Mythril Shop that requires you to spend money.

Mythrils are used to buy background music, team sticker sets, costumes, and a level up ticket to progress in the season pass. It’s a shame this content can’t be naturally found by progressing in the game when you purchase Chocobo GP at full price.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The content in the season pass is earned by completing races in the Chocobo GP mode. It’s a table-based system that brings 64 players down to eight, based on how well they perform in races. Getting first place in the Top 64 section will earn you 620 driver points that can be dedicated to leveling up. That experience is only worth half a level at the beginning of the progression, meaning it will take a long time to unlock Cloud, who is at Level 60.

The microtransactions don’t stop there, however. The season pass also has an option for you to unlock Cloud straight away without having to grind, but it costs significantly more Mythril to do so.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gil is also gained by completing races in the Chocobo GP mode. If you get 3,000, you’ll be able to unlock Squall. To quicken the process, you’re encouraged to complete daily and weekly challenges. Dailies typically give you 30 each, while weeklies hand you 100. These include playing the Chocobo GP mode 20 times and landing within the top three for five laps. However, if you do get the season pass, you’ll gain Gil along the way in 150 or 500 installments.

Chocobo GP can be played for free via the Lite version or for full price. If you don’t care about the story mode, we recommend trying the free version as these microtransactions are invasively expensive.