Can you catch a shiny Cottonee in Pokémon Go? – Spotlight Hour May 2021

There are hundreds of Pokémon for you to capture in Pokémon Go, all wandering around in various parts of the world. An appealing aspect is attempting to find an elusive shiny version of that Pokémon, and almost every Pokémon has one. However, developer Niantic may introduce a Pokémon, it doesn’t mean the team released the shiny version When a Pokémon first releases to the game, Niantic prefers to wait a good year or so before releasing the shiny version. Cottonee, the cotton puff Pokémon, is among those Pokémon that players would eagerly like to add to add to their shiny collection.

Unfortunately, Cottonee is one of those Pokémon that has not received its shiny version in the game. No matter how many times you attempt to capture this Pokémon, even during its Spotlight Hour on May 4, you will not encounter a shiny version. The shiny version will release sometime in the future alongside a weekly event, making it a more appealing experience for players who want to find its shiny version.

If you capture a Cottonee, the Pokémon’s evolved form, Whimsicott, is a decent choice if you want to use it in the Great League. It has a maximum CP of 2,014, an attack of 141, a defense of 150, and stamina of 134. If you want to use it in the Great League, make sure not to level it up beyond 1,500 CP. It’s best moveset consists of charm for its fast move, and then grass knot and moonblast for its charge moves.

Even if Cottonee were to have a shiny version, it would not be boosted by the Spotlight Hour. This event only makes more spawns of the Pokémon for the hour, so your chances of encountering it increase, but your odds do not improve.