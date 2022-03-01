Photo modes have become a much more crucial feature in games in the past few years. It gives you the chance to take iconic screenshots of unique things that happen while playing a game, or you can capture a beautiful sight you encounter while exploring a game. Elden Ring is one of those more graphics-demanding games, and you may want to take a shot of one of the dangerous yet gorgeous regions you’re battling your way through. Does Elden Ring have a photo mode you can use while you’re playing?

Unfortunately, Elden Ring does not have a dedicate photo mode. As a result, you won’t be able to pause the game to take a quick screenshot of something fantastic happening while you’re ducking and dodging your way through the endless hordes of unforgivable enemies. However, there is a way you can clean your game’s UI to ensure you take some pictures.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to head into the System option in your main menu and then scroll over to the tab called Sound and Display. From here, you’ll find an option called HUD, and you switch it off. All of your overhead display icons will disappear when you do, even if you enter combat. You can take a screenshot whenever in this mode. Although, your camera will be focused on your character. You can even use it during combat if you want to take battle pictures, but this could come with some complications in healing or watching your opponent’s health.