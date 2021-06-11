Does Elden Ring have multiplayer and online play?

Elden Ring has finally been revealed and has a confirmed release date for January 21, 2022. Based on the trailer, Elden Ring is very much a FromSoftware game, with incredible imagery, amazing bosses, and glowing swords. The main difference between this game and what has gone before appears to be scale, as the game seems to be massive.

Players who are wondering if they will be able to explore this new world with friends are in for a treat, as the scale of cooperation is also increasing. Up to four players will be able to play together, explore the world, and take on the challenges that it presents to them.

At the moment, we have no information about how this cooperative play will work. It could be like summoning from the Souls games, or a more relaxed thing. There is also no information on whether you can expect to have to deal with invasions from other players.

It is likely that the systems will be similar to all the other games that FromSoftware has produced, such as Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne. Sekiro was something of a unique experience, providing a singleplayer only challenge.

We will be updating this guide as FromSoftware release more information, but for now, you can rest easy knowing you will be able to call in help if you need it.