Does Halo Infinite co-op have crossplay? Answered

Halo Infinite is slowly justifying its name by adding a continuous stream of new live service content. One of the most anticipated features is the ability to play the campaign with friends via co-op. Campaign Network Co-Op, as developer 343 Industries calls it, is available in-game from the week of July 11, 2022, and allows up to four players to run through the game’s expansive campaign together. Since the game is available on PC and Xbox, players are justifiably wondering if Halo Infinite’s co-op supports crossplay.

Crossplay in Halo Infinite co-op

The good news is that crossplay is available in the Halo Infinite co-op campaign, and there is no bad news. Players can seamlessly match up with their friends across any configuration of PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and their gameplay experience will not be affected.

Co-op had been a hotly requested feature for the Halo Infinite campaign since the game launched. The game offers a meticulously crafted single-player experience and a suite of competitive multiplayer modes, but playing Halo is best with friends for many long-time fans of the franchise. Co-op just makes sense, especially with the open-world nature of Infinite’s campaign. With the addition of crossplay, Halo Infinite ensures that its co-op campaign experience is available to as many players as possible.

Cross progression in Halo Infinite co-op

There is more good news for those Halo Infinite players who are concerned with maintaining their unlocks and campaign progression when playing with friends. Progression is not halted when playing the Halo Infinite campaign in co-op, even when in crossplay with players on other platforms. All items, collectibles, achievements, and upgrades gained while playing in another player’s world travel back to yours when you finish your gaming session, and you get to seamlessly continue your single-player campaign without losing any ground gained elsewhere.