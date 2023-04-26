Does Honkai: Star Rail Have a Multiplayer Mode? Answered

The next gacha game from HoYoverse is finally here. Those familiar with Genshin Impact will definitely be excited by Honkai: Star Rail, the newest game from the makers of the open-world phenomenon. Honkai: Star Rail shares many similarities with its gacha sister, including gacha mechanics, certain ways to level up characters, and more. But for players with a more social edge, you might be wondering if co-op is one of those mechanics that have carried over from Genshin Impact.

Unfortunately, co-op enjoys from Genshin Impact will be disappointed to discover that co-op is not a feature in the game. At least, not the way Genshin Impact does it. Honkai: Star Rail does not let you join another player’s open world and plunder their items, and it doesn’t let you join them in any live battles, either. This means that Honkai: Star Rail is primarily a single-player experience, meaning if you were looking forward to playing the game with friends, you might be out of luck.

However, this doesn’t mean there isn’t any interactivity between your friends whatsoever.

Playing with friends in Honkai: Star Rail

To play with friends in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll need to add them as friends in-game. This does provide some interaction between you and your besties, and Honkai: Star Rail lets you interact with them in a different way. You can’t play with your friends live, but you can add them as friends and use their units as a part of your team. You can borrow a friend’s support character and use them as a part of your team in certain fights. This includes the Calyxes and Caverns of Corrosion.

In appropriate fights, you can click on the ‘Support’ icon which allows you to select a Support character. You can earn some extra rewards for doing so, so you will want to add your friends regardless. You can set your own support character by heading to your in-game profile, clicking the Support Character tab, and choosing a character from the list as support.

With how fights work in Honkai: Star Rail, it’s unlikely that HoYoverse will introduce co-op in the future. HoYoverse also has never indicated co-op will be added as a future feature. However, the infrastructure for this mode exists in Genshin Impact, so nothing is impossible. Check out Honkai: Star Rail from the official website and download the game today. Bring your friends along for assistance in future battles.