Does Horizon Forbidden West have keyboard and mouse support on PS4/PS5? Answered

Horizon Forbidden West has not been announced for PC as of the time of writing, but it is available on PS4 and PS5. Something that might be on your mind is if a mouse and keyboard input is compatible with Horizon Forbidden West. Here’s what we know.

From our testing with a PS5, Horizon Forbidden West ceased to function with a keyboard by default. After that, we scoured the options menu to see if any mouse and keyboard integration has been added to the PS4 or PS5 game. Yet again, we were out of luck. Disconnecting the controller and having the keyboard as the only input did not work either. The game even says on the bottom right corner to connect a controller “to continue.”

Despite the PS5 itself recognizing our test keyboard, no buttons affected the game in any way. If you prefer the keyboard and mouse method, it may be best to wait for a PC port of the sequel like its predecessor Horizon Zero Dawn.

Hopefully, Horizon Forbidden West will make an impact on Steam soon just like the first game. The game’s publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment would be foolish to ignore the Very Positive response Horizon Zero Dawn has received since its PC debut on August 7, 2020. Maybe as a 2nd year anniversary, Forbidden West could make its way to PC this August, but no official word has been given by PlayStation yet.

What we do know is that PlayStation wants to increase its audience among multiple platforms. “I’ve been on record talking about increasing the size of the PlayStation community, and expanding beyond our historic console heartland,” said Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President to GamesIndustry.

He later said while talking about the purchase of Bungie, “We are starting to go multiplatform, you’ve seen that.” Hopefully, Sony will ramp up its production of PC ports for its first-party titles, including Horizon Forbidden West. The excellent Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is next on the list.