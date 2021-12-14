Does Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn DLC have a level requirement?

The Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Fatesworn DLC takes place in a new region of the Faelands known as Mithros. Along with the additional story content and new mechanics, Fatesworn increases the level cap by 10 levels. Whether you bought the remaster in anticipation for the DLC or are a returning player, you’re probably wondering what the requirements are for experiencing the new content.

You must be level 40 in order to enjoy Fatesworn normally. Unlike the game’s first DLC expansion, which stated a level requirement, the same note isn’t made underneath the Fatesworn questline. This would lead you to believe that there’s some form of level scaling, but that isn’t the case. If you aren’t at level 40 yet, you’ll have a very difficult time dealing damage to any of the enemies in Mithros.

There are a few ways to speed up the leveling process while playing through the core content without feeling like you’re farming or grinding. Equip experience modifiers to everything. If you’re crafting armor or weapons, attach XP gems where possible. This is easier when investing in the sagecraft skill as you’ll be able to make higher quality gems. If you’re into alchemy, craft experience boost potions. For this route, an investment in alchemy is recommended as you’ll yield higher quantities of reagents for crafting said potions. You should also attach any accessories that grant additional experience points.