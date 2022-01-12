Does Kirby and the Forgotten Land have multiplayer/co-op play?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be the first mainline Kirby game since 2018’s Kirby Star Allies. Forgotten Land looks to have a more sprawling world than Star Allies, but one of the latter’s most beloved features was its co-op play — up to four players could play at once, with three embodying Kirby’s helpers. While quite a few Kirby games have multiplayer options, many of them relegated their multiplayer action to mini-games instead of the main game. So where will Kirby and the Forgotten Land lay in the franchise’s multiplayer lineage?

As seen in Forgotten Land’s newest trailer, the new game will have multiplayer co-op play in the main game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land will allow two players to simultaneously battle alongside one another.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, player two will embody Bandana Waddle Dee, who is happy to help Kirby battle the game’s enemies, the Beast Pack, at any time. As established in previous Kirby games, Waddle Dees are some of the most common inhabitants of the world, and therefore have appeared as both friend and foe.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on March 25, in what promises to be an intriguing year for Nintendo games.