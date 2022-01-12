Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets release date, new trailer

One of the biggest announcements from September 2021’s Nintendo Direct was the reveal that everyone’s favorite pink ball with a monstrous appetite would be making his return. Kirby and The Forgotten Land promises to be new territory for the iconic character, as it marks his first true 3D entry in the mainline series.

The reveal of the game was one thing, but the next question on everyone’s mind was “When will we get to play it?” It looks like Nintendo have finally given a concrete answer to that question. They took to Twitter to announce that Kirby and the Forgotten Land would be coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 25.

This release date reveal was accompanied by a brand-new trailer for the game, which showcases more of Kirby’s adventures as he seeks to rescue the Waddle Dees from the Beast Pack. The trailer shows some of the new powers at Kirby’s disposal, which include using a gun, apparently. Nintendo has also confirmed on their YouTube channel that the game will have co-op gameplay, with player two taking control of a character called Bandana Waddle Dee as they look to rescue adorable creatures from across the land.

So far, the game looks and feels very much in line with classic Kirby adventures, despite the shift into 3D. With a release date only a few months away, fans won’t have to wait long to get stuck in and see how this new entry holds up.