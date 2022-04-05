Does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have cross-platform play? Answered

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have you running all over the galaxy to explore the many Star Wars planets and environments you’ve seen in the movies. You’ll have to first find them through the story mode, but you’ll unlock the chance to investigate these regions on your own, taking your favorite heroes and villains with you. Of course, you can bring a friend with you, but does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have cross-platform play?

We can confirm that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have online play, and as such, you do not have to worry about cross-platform play. However, you won’t be able to play with any friends online who also have the game. You cannot join a mission with them, make a party, or jump into their story missions to help them find all of the secrets and challenges you completed in your playthrough. Instead, everyone is done through a local co-op, which means there’s no way to play The Skywalker Saga across different platforms.

If you were looking to play the game with your friends online, unfortunately, you’ll have to find a way to bring them over to a local game for your chosen platform.