Does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have multiplayer? Answered

Jumping into a game with multiple friends always uplifts the experience and gives you plenty to do. When it comes to exploring the massive galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there’s plenty for you to do on your own. Although you can play the game with a second player from start to finish, they have to be with you on the couch. Does Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have multiplayer?

We can confirm that The Skywalker Saga does not have an online co-op or multiplayer. The game is primarily a single-player experience, with the option to bring a friend with you throughout the game, so long as you have a second controller for the console you’re using. The second player will only be able to play alongside you through the game on the same platform, so don’t expect any online sessions, trying to join a party together, or any multiplayer battles against each other.

Without an online section, you can expect to play The Skywalker Saga at any time, and you shouldn’t have to worry about the servers dropping for any reason. You can play the game online or offline. Make sure you have a second controller set up on your preferred platform to play the game, as this is the only requirement.