Does Like a Dragon: Ishin! on PS4 have a PS5 upgrade? Answered

With the multiplatform release of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, players are now able to embark on their journey through this Yakuza spin-off on the gaming device of their choice. This has many Playstation console players wondering if the game’s Playstation 4 version will upgrade to the Playstation 5, as this may affect the version they wish to purchase due to potentially upgrading their Playstation 4 consoles to the PS5 in the future. They are in luck, as the digital version of Like a Dragon: Ishin! on the Playstation Store comes with both the PS4 and the PS5 versions, and includes an option allowing players to transfer save data from the PS4 to the PS5 version. However, for players who have purchased a physical copy, the game is currently limited to whichever console you bought it for. Here is how you can transfer save data from Like a Dragon: Ishin! from the PS4 to the PS5.

How to transfer save data from Like a Dragon: Ishin! from PS4 to PS5

Image via Sega

Once you have saved on the PS4 version of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, boot up the PS5 version of the game and head to the game’s title screen. Select the “Use save data from PlayStation 4” option, and you will then be able to view the various PS4 saves you have. Choose the save you wish to use, and the game will boot it up accordingly.

However, please note that this data transfer is a one-way transfer, and that saves and progression are not cross-platform. You will not be able to share your progress between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Like a Dragon: Ishin!. While you can continue playing on the PS4 version and transfer the data to the PS5 version, you will not be able to transfer data from the PS5 version back to the PS4 version, so pick the version you wish to play on wisely.