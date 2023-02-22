Is Like a Dragon: Ishin! on Game Pass? Answered

Now that Like a Dragon: Ishin! has been released in the west, players can finally explore everything that the Yakuza spin-off title has to offer. With the game being made available on multiple platforms, more people are now being exposed to the magic of the underrated Sega franchise. However, its availability on Game Pass, still remains vague to most people within the community. Luckily, we’re here to let you know whether or not Like a Dragon: Ishin! can be played on Microsoft’s popular subscription service.

Related: Is Like a Dragon: Ishin! turn-based? Answered

Is Like a Dragon: Ishin! available on Xbox Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Like a Dragon: Ishin! is not available on Game Pass as it wasn’t included with the subscription service during its launch. It’s also worth noting that there are a few other Yakuza spin-off entries that are yet to be included with the service, such as Judgment and Lost Judgment. This may partly be why Like a Dragon: Ishin! hasn’t been introduced to Game Pass yet.

Related: Is Like a Dragon: Ishin! a Yakuza game? Answered

However, all of the previous Yakuza titles that have been released to date are currently playable on the platform so you’ll still be able to enjoy the beloved JRPG franchise. With this in mind, Like a Dragon: Ishin! may eventually be added to it at some point in the future, but this is purely speculation at this point since Sega is yet to officially address its Game Pass availability.

So if you’re looking to play Like a Dragon: Ishin!, you will have to purchase it on one of the platforms that it’s playable on. This includes the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, which means you’ll have plenty of systems to choose from.