Does Mario Party Superstars have online voice chat?

When it comes to voice chat in Nintendo online games, things are a little iffy. For starters, many people are not crazy about the Nintendo Switch Online app forcing you to have voice chat through your phone instead of the game itself. Additionally, sometimes Nintendo games do not feature voice chat at all. So is this the case with Mario Party Superstars?

Mario Party Superstars does not have any voice chat integration, either through the game or the Nintendo Switch Online app. Instead, you will be stuck talking with a friend over another app like Discord. The only way of communicating in the game is through the use of stickers, which can be stuck on the screen whenever you are on the board. All you need to do is press one of the shoulder buttons or move the left stick when it is not your turn to select a sticker.

It is not that surprising that Nintendo does not support online voice chat for Mario Party Superstars. With the game being aimed at children, Nintendo will likely use the logic that they want to protect their players and avoid the potential for bullying. The stickers are a simple way of communicating but can not really allow you to get your point across. If you are playing with a friend, we recommend talking through Discord or a similar method.