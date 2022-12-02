Does Monster Hunter Rise on Xbox and PlayStation have crossplay? Answered

Monster Hunter Rise was recently announced for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. As such, players are excited to dive into the amazing world of the game and hunt all kinds of monsters. But, like any game, playing with friends is much more fun. Monster Hunter Rise does support local and online multiplayer which is great but PlayStation and Xbox players might be wondering if they could play with each other across platforms i.e. through crossplay. This would bring players from both platforms together and make monster hunting much more fun. This begs the question: does Monter Hunter Rise even support crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation?

Will Monster Hunter Rise support Xbox-PlayStation crossplay at launch?

Unfortunately, Monster Hunter Rise will not support crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation. That means players from both platforms cannot hunt monsters together in the game. This would be disappointing to players who expected to play the game with friends via the crossplay feature. Monster Hunter Rise did not even feature crossplay between the Nintendo Switch and PC as well. Capcom said via a Tweet last year that they weren’t able to include it during the development process.

We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021

It seems the situation will remain the same when the game releases on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well. But, PlayStation and Xbox users can play multiplayer through cross-gen play on their respective platforms. That means PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users can go monster hunting together without any problem. This is also the case with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S users. So, while the crossplay feature is not present, Xbox and PlayStation users will have to solve their multiplayer cravings by playing through cross-gen play.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available on Microsoft Windows and the Nintendo Switch and will be available for the Xbox and PlayStation consoles on January 20, 2023.