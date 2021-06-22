Does Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game have online play?

The Tokyo 2020 Games might have been delayed a year due to COVID-19, but after a long wait, it’s time for the events to finally begin. Game publisher SEGA holds the video game right for official Olympic video game action, and in June 2021, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game has been released worldwide. In the game, players can compete in some of the events seen at the Summer Olympic Games in both offline and online play.

The official game of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games does have online play. There are two components to online play: play with a friend and Ranked Games. To set up a game with a friend, you or your peers will need to set up a room in the online lobby. To do this, select the large Olympic Games tab. Then, select Online, the number of players on your console, and then choose to create a public or private room. Private rooms require a passcode.

Ranked Games allow users to test their mettle against others from various parts of the world. Ranked mode works like this: every half hour, a list of three events will show up. You can partake in one of those three events, and see how you stack up against other players. You’ll start with a C- rank, but you can look to raise that up to an A.