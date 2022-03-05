Does progress carry over to the full game in the Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s demo lets you get your first taste of the pink puffball’s fully 3D game for free. Every now and then Nintendo demos will allow players to carry whatever progress they make with them into full game after playing the demo. Is that the case this time?

No, your demo progress will not carry over into the full game of Kirby and the Forgotten Land. You’re just meant to see the first mouthful mode ability in the game and can see how the co-op works. That being said, taking the time to play and complete the demo will get you a couple present codes for star coins in full release. The codes are “CLEARDEMO” and “NEWADVENTURE.”

While some people may not like having to do some of the same process all over again in the full game, this demo is more to give you a taste of what to expect in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This is a new jump forward for the series, being probably best compared to Super Mario 3D World. It makes sense that Nintendo would give you a chance to give this new direction a try to test out the features and how it plays.