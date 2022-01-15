Does Rainbow Six Extraction have a battle pass?

As long as Rainbow Six Extraction lasts, it will always be directly linked to Rainbow Six Siege, if nothing else, because the former is an extension of the latter. That means with almost any feature you see in Siege; there will be a question of if Extraction will get it as well. For example, Rainbow Six Siege has a battle pass, so will Rainbow Six Extraction also have one?

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we have no concrete evidence if Rainbow Six Extraction will get a Battle Pass or not. There has been no wording about it whatsoever, with the pre-release footage focusing on the cooperative gameplay and weapons and gadgets you will use during your time in it. Very little has been shown outside of your time in a match.

While we have no indication of a battle pass as of yet, we would not be surprised at all if the game got one at some point post-launch, speaking speculatively. As stated above, Siege does have a pretty successful battle pass, and with Extraction using the same characters and likely many of the same weapons, it could easily translate over. Outfitting your team with new cosmetics like skins for your characters and weapons, weapon charms, and more just makes too much sense for the game to pass on. We will update this post when we have more information on the topic.