Does Rainbow Six Extraction have a campaign?

Rainbow Six Extraction does not have a campaign in the conventional sense. There is a story that unfolds gradually as you play, but it’s not the kind of A to B story you’d usually get in a campaign mode. Instead it’s the kind of story that justifies why REACT squads are inserting into and extracting from the same locations over and over again. The locations in question are Hot-Zones, which have been partially secured and are being used both to contain the Parasite, and to study it. So, in terms of the game’s story, the XP you earn is intel on the Parasite, which explains why the more you play, the more REACT learns about the Parasite, the more locations and equipment unlock, and the more the story progresses. Essentially, it’s a co-op multiplayer mode, but Ubisoft has put quite a lot of effort into making it feel like a campaign. Like a campaign, you can reach 100% completion, and like a campaign, you can play through the whole thing in single-player.

If Rainbow Six Extraction sounds repetitive, then yes, it is a bit. But no more repetitive than any other multiplayer game. And while the overall layout of each Hot-Zone is the same every time, there are a lot of features that are procedurally generated (or random, if you prefer), so you’re guaranteed a different experience each time you’re inserted. Each Hot-Zone is divided into three Sub-Zones, and each Sub-Zone has a randomly generated Objective each time you play it. The locations of Objective items are random, as are the locations of Nests, the locations of enemies (and their types), and the locations of pick-ups. So, even though the environments get familiar after a while, every single incursion can surprise you, and this creates a lot of tension every time you play.