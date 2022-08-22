Does Realm Royale have crossplay and cross-progression? Answered

Hi-Rez Studios is not afraid to chase trends in gaming. All of their free-to-play games have many of the same features that other popular titles do. In the case of Realm Royale, it is a battle royale that can be easily compared to other shooters in the same space like Fortnite. However, when it comes to playing with your friends, does Realm Royale have crossplay and cross-progression support?

Is there crossplay and cross-progression in Realm Royale?

Like all of Hi-Rez Studios’ other free-to-play games, Realm Royale does have support for both crossplay and cross-progression. The first time that you start up the game, you have the opportunity to sign in to or create a Hi-Rez account. When this is done, all of your stats and achievements will carry over between platforms whenever you sign into a different console or PC. Only some of your purchases and unlocks will carry over between platforms, though.

Crossplay is supported between all platforms as well as of October 2019. Unlike the cross-progression, crossplay does not require you to connect a Hi-Rez account to have crossplay active. However, if you want to play with a friend on another platform, you will need the account connected.

There is an in-game voice chat feature, so you don’t have to resort to Discord to talk to friends who are on another platform. You can party up with them in-game, just add them to your Hi-Rez friend list and send them an invite. Of course, additionally, you will run into enemy players on the battlefield who are on other platforms. If you and your teammates have a mixture of players using controllers and keyboard and mouse, you will be placed into a queue only against teams with mixed inputs as well.