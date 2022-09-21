Spelunky 2 is a sequel to the dearly beloved original game. With the newest iteration of the roguelike game, new features and utilizations are available that were not in the first game. Of the most noticeable upgrades this time around is the ability to play the game in multiplayer. With the game available on multiple platforms, does Spelunky 2 have crossplay?

Does Spelunky 2 have cross-platform play?

While Spelunky 2 released without crossplay, an update has enabled the feature for players across all platforms. If you have the game updated to the latest version, you can play online with players on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox. Both Adventure Mode and Arena Mode can be played cross-platform with friends or random players.

These online multiplayer improvements have been a long-time coming for players who stay dedicated to Spelunky 2. The developers have said that they expect this update to be the final major goal they had for the game, but will continue to fix issues, implement improvements, and address community feedback around the game going forward.

Spelunky 2 is the latest in a very long line of online multiplayer games to implement crossplay. While some parts of that online experience are still a work in progress, it is great to see the indie game make big steps in providing a seamless online multiplayer game. As of update 1.26, some players are relaying some syncing issues, but hopefully those problems will be taken care of with time.

While crossplay multiplayer is a big addition to the game, don’t expect any additional single player content additions to the game in the future. Development will be more focused on fixing issues and refining the experience that is already here. What you know about Spelunky 2 will likely largely stay the way it is.