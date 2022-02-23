Does Swords of Legends Online have controller support? Answered

Swords of Legends Online is a new MMO that takes place is a wuxia-inspired world of Chinese mythology. Players will be leaping, air-dashing, and riding flying swords through the sky — and if you’ve never played it before, this can be murder on your hands if you’re playing keyboard. If you’re looking to find out if Swords of Legends Online has controller support, look no further.

Thankfully, there is controller support — and what’s more, it’s actually quite good. You have three hotbars that can be mapped to various button combinations, such as LT + a button, RT + a button, and LT+RT + a button, effectively giving you 24 hotbar slots. Furthermore, there is no toggle to activate it, or to swap between keyboard/mouse and controller — you can simply swap to them as needed. Whenever the menu UI is brought up, Left Stick operates as a mouse pointer, while A and B function as left click and right click respectively.

Controller support in MMOs is a relatively new concept — becoming popular with Final Fantasy XIV, but appearing in other MMOs such as Black Desert Online, Final Fantasy XI, and Tera. Sword of Legends Online’s instantly swappable setup is fairly unique, however, as other MMOs sometimes have a toggle that must be activated beforehand.