Does the new Saint Rows have multiplayer and co-op?

Volition is rebooting Saints Row, giving players a whole new playground for criminality and fun. You can expect criminals to fight, guns to shoot, and lots of territory to carve out on the biggest Saints Row map ever. If you are wondering if you will be able to play with a friend, then there is good news on that front.

Saints Row will support seamless drop-in/drop-out cooperative play between you and a friend. You both get to keep the progress that you make in the cooperative session, and you can even get silly with a new prank system.

Not only will the game support two-player co-op, but it will also be capable of cross-gen play. If you are playing on newer hardware than a buddy, then have no fear; you can still play the game together.

Tonally, the game is expected to fall somewhere between the second and third installments of the series, right when things started to become a little bit wild but was still most tethered in reality, and we were not dealing with massive simulations or being the President of American yet.

The game will be launching on February 25, 2022, so players won’t have too long to wait before they can jump in and start causing some mayhem with a friend.