Does The Quarry have cross-gen co-op?

The Quarry follows in Supermassive Games’ footsteps of offering a multiplayer-centric narrative experience. The team dabbled with it in Hidden Agenda, but The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is when multiplayer became the fleshed-out experience that it is today. As a cross-gen game, can you expect cross-gen co-op in The Quarry?

According to the official FAQ, The Quarry does not feature cross-gen co-op. Online multiplayer only works within the same generation. For example, PS4 users can only play with other PS4 users. By the same token, PS5 owners can only play with people on PS5. This same rule applies to Xbox consoles.

This is a shift away from Supermassive Games’ previous title, House of Ashes. While not the studio’s most well-received game, it did have cross-gen co-op. There is one caveat, which is admittedly far from ideal. Owners of The Quarry’s Deluxe Edition get access to both generations of the game. This means you could launch the PS4 application if you want to play with a friend that’s still rocking a PS4.

Of course, this shouldn’t have to be the workaround. Supermassive Games showed that it was capable of pulling it off with its last game. With a presumably larger budget and higher price tag, the lack of cross-gen co-op is sure to disappoint many.