Does Triangle Strategy have a job system? Answered

There are a lot of layers to Triangle Strategy. It’s a game with a heavy emphasis on choices that take players on different paths with multiple endings. Triangle Strategy is a standard tactical RPG at its core, which might make you curious as to if it features a staple of the genre: a job system. The answer to this is a bit tricky because Triangle Strategy approaches job systems a little differently than most tactical RPGs.

Other tactical RPGs, such as Fire Emblem, lets units change their job at will; you might have a character that starts as an archer and then decide to convert them to a rogue, or reassign your healer to an offensive mage role. In Triangle Strategy, units do all have jobs and can unlock others, though these jobs are promotions rather than something entirely new. Fans of the genre might be disappointed with the lack of a customizable job system in Triangle Strategy, but there’s still a bit of depth to its take on job systems.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, Frederica starts off as a Recruit-ranked Pyromancer, but when promoted she becomes a Veteran-ranked Fire Caster. Having an advanced job unlocks more advanced fire skills for her to use. Her abilities in combat evolve even though she’s locked into a Pyromancer-based job. Promoting one of your units to a new job also changes their appearance, which is always a fun little bonus.