Is Triangle Strategy coming to Steam? Answered

Triangle Strategy, the new Strategy RPG by Team Asano & Square Enix has been released on the Nintendo Switch today. It was announced in February 2021 and is the first tactical RPG released by Square Enix in over a decade. Team Asano is known for their JRPGs such as Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default 2, both of which were timed Nintendo Switch exclusives that then made their way onto other platforms. Will Triangle Strategy make its way onto platforms such as Steam?

There is no official announcement as of yet whether or not Triangle Strategy will be coming to the Steam store, but if we had to bet, we’d put our money that will come eventually. Both Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default 2, which were marketed as Switch exclusives, were eventually released on Steam. Octopath Traveler also released on Xbox Game pass a few years after its initial release.

It took thirteen months from its release on Switch for Octopath to come to Steam, and seven months for Bravely Default 2. If the past indicates the future, then a reasonable timeframe would be within the following year. If we’re talking about other platforms like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation, then it’s really up in the air.