Does Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection have multiplayer?

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is one of a few of Sony’s first-party remasters. The PlayStation 5 has seen enhanced backwards compatibility patches in addition to free upgrades to remasters, but we’ve also seen paid upgrade paths. This release falls under the latter. We know the purpose of the remastered collection is to enhance the visual package, but what about the multiplayer portion?

According to the PlayStation Blog post, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection does not have any form of multiplayer on either platform. If you were expecting to re-experience an enhanced version of the multiplayer on PC or PlayStation 5 in similar fashion to The Last of Us Remastered, you’re out of luck. The post states that “the multiplayer mode included in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will not be a part of this new collection.” The same situation occurred with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on PlayStation 4, which removed the multiplayer from both Uncharted 2 and Uncharted 3. The online servers for all PS3-era Naughty Dog games were shut down in 2019.

The post also runs through the upgrade path for existing owners as well as the new features PlayStation 5 owners can expect. There’s even a section dedicated to how users in certain countries can obtain a voucher for the Uncharted film.