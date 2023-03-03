Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have crossplay?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has finally launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S systems, but is it possible to play with friends on different platforms? There’s undoubtedly a need to, as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be a brutally difficult game, and tagging in some friends could make its challenges a little more manageable.

Is there crossplay in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

While Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has co-op multiplayer, it’s restricted to specific platforms, as there is limited crossplay at launch in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. According to the official Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty website, the only instance of crossplay is on PC and Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, but only if the PC player owns the game on the Microsoft Store. The people who own the game on Steam cannot play with others, while there is a total lack of crossplay between the PlayStation and Xbox iterations of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

There is one positive, as Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has cross-gen support. This means that people on PS4 and PS5 can play with each other, as can those on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The fact that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on Game Pass makes it an attractive prospect for a multiplayer title, as it can be played on all the major Microsoft platforms.

It’s a shame that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty lacks true crossplay support, though it’s understandable, considering the different range of hardware on offer and the fact that the game can be quite taxing on current systems, as can be seen with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on the Steam Deck. This means that warriors can only fight shoulder-to-shoulder with allies on a limited number of platforms.