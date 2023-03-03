How to play co-op multiplayer with friends in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be an incredibly challenging game, but players don’t have to face it alone, as it’s possible to call on friends to help battle the foes that roam ancient China. In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it’s possible to bring in two other players for aid, but this option isn’t available straight away, and the player has to jump through a few annoying hoops to call for help.

How to use co-op multiplayer in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

One thing to remember is that co-op multiplayer isn’t available at the beginning of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. To be able to play multiplayer with friends, the player has to defeat the first boss in the game, Zhang Liang, who can be brutally difficult, especially as it’s not possible to call in some human allies to help with his two annoyingly hard phases. Once Zhang Liang is defeated, the co-op multiplayer option will become available.

To play co-op multiplayer in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, rest at one of the banners throughout the stage. After Zhang Liang has been beaten, a new option called “Online Lobby” should be available on the menu, which is where the multiplayer options for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are kept.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

Select Online Lobby, which will bring up three options; Recruit, Co-Op, and Invade. From this menu, select Co-Op, and this will bring up two more menus; Recruit Allies or Join co-op by set password. If another player has created a game, then use the second option and input the password they gave you to enter their instance.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

To bring friends into your game, select Recruit, which will remove any computer-controlled NPCs from the stage. This will bring up a new menu, where people can either be sent an invite directly from the current friend list or by creating a password that can be sent to people. The player can also change their loadout from this menu before their friends arrive, which includes changing equipment, Wizardy spells, and setting a Divine Beast.