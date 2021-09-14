Does your phone need a gyroscope to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go developers at Niantic do their best to bring any material from the original games to the mobile devices. Sometimes, they have to be a little creative for the mechanics to work on a mobile device, and the Pokémon, Inkay, is one of them. Traditionally, when you wanted to evolve this Pokémon, you had to flip your device upside down. When you want to do that in Pokémon Go, you have to do the same thing. However, this feature requires a gyroscope. If your phone can play Pokémon Go and it doesn’t have one, can you evolve Inkay?

Unfortunately, it’s not possible to evolve Inkay if your phone lacks a gyroscope. You’re going to be left out on that front, and from what we can tell, there’s no way to work around it. The only one we’ve been able to think of is logging into a friend or family member’s mobile device and using their phone’s gyroscope.

Alternatively, you can always have a friend evolve Inkay into a Malamar and then trying to trade it back to you. The downside to that plan is whenever you trade a Pokémon between trainers, the stats change. You’re better off trying to use your Pokémon Go account on a different device than trading it with another player.

Hopefully, Niantic finds a way to offer players a better process for this.