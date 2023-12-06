Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Release Date, Preorders, and Trailers

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an upcoming fantasy RPG from Capcom and a sequel to the 2012 original. The game is set in a fantasy world filled with monsters and epic lands to explore, as well as different characters and stories to discover. It also has dragons, unsurprisingly.

If you are interested in diving into this fantasy epic, we’ve got all the details on the upcoming release, including its release date, preorders, and trailers.

Everything to Know About Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player narrative RPG from Capcom that sees players take on the role of the Arisen, a chosen champion whose heart is taken by a dragon and sets them on a path that involves adventure and danger across a vast world filled with characters and creatures.

During Dragons Dogma’s 2, you will explore the kingdoms of Vermund and Beastren, both with various politics, stories, and quests, and your character will drawn into the power struggles for Vermond’s Throne, along with dealing with a false Arisen, and other dangers and mysteries of the world.

Along with its exciting plot, players can expect action-based combat, character customization, multiple vocations with various gameplay, and plenty of quests and content to play, including battling giant creatures you can climb and strategically defeat. The game will also see the return of Pawns, a unique system that lets players recruit NPC companions from other players to aid them on their journey. For fans of the original, it’s been a long wait, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is shaping up to be an epic fantasy adventure players will enjoy for a long time.

Image via Capcom

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to release on March 22, 2024, and will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

By release, it will be just over ten years since we have seen another entry to this franchise, and for many, it’s been far too long a wait. Now we have seen more of what the game will offer and finally can see a release in sight, it’s time to start getting excited for another epic adventure and entry to this much-loved series.

All Preorders and Editions of Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image via Capcom

There are two versions of Dragon’s Dogma 2 that players can purchase, both of which come with some extra bonuses for players.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition comes with the game and a preorder bonus called the Superior Weapons Quartet, which provides a staff, sword & shield, bow, and daggers for players to use in the early game. This edition will cost $69.99/£59.99, making this the first Capcom game at this price point.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition offers more bonuses for players to use during their adventure, including several items that can be helpful in the early stages.

Image via Capcom

This edition comes with the “A Boon for Adventurers- New Journey Pack,” which includes the following items:

Explorer’s Camping Kit – A special camping kit you can purchase in-game.

– A special camping kit you can purchase in-game. 1500 Rift Crystals – Used to hire Pawns and purchase special items.

– Used to hire Pawns and purchase special items. Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – allows you to change sound and music to that of the original Dragon’s Dogma.

– allows you to change sound and music to that of the original Dragon’s Dogma. Wakestone – Restore the dead to life.

– Restore the dead to life. Art of Metamorphosis – Edit the appearance of a Pawn or your character.

– Edit the appearance of a Pawn or your character. Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – entices Harpies.

– entices Harpies. Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change a Pawn’s inclination.

– Change a Pawn’s inclination. Heartfelt Pendant – Can be offered as a gift.

– Can be offered as a gift. Makeshift Gaol Key – Grants access to the Gaol.

The deluxe edition also comes with the Superior Weapons Quartet and an extra item called the Ring of Assurance. This edition will cost you $79.99/£69.99.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 Trailers

Image via Capcom

Here, we have listed all the currently available Dragon’s Dogma 2 trailers.

This is the 1st trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2, shown during the PlayStation showcase in May 2023.

This is the 9-minute gameplay deep dive shown during the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

This is the main trailer for Dragon’s Dogma 2, revealed during the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase in November 2023.

This is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase, which aired in November 2023, showcasing the game’s story, gameplay, combat, and several other features and details.