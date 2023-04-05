Dredge: How to catch all fish
There are numerous fish for you to find while exploring every edge of Dredge, and you want to catch them all while playing.
Dredge is at its core a fishing game, but there are horror elements at the core that you’ll learn as you continue to dive deeper into the core gameplay. While this is happening, there are multiple fish that you can catch while playing the game.
These fish appear in different locations throughout the map, and tracking them down can be a challenge. It’s also important to note you’ll need specific fishing rods whenever attempting to catch them. This guide covers how to catch all fish and where to find them in Dredge.
How to catch every fish in Dredge, and where to find them
Every fish you catch in Dredge comes with a list of requirements you’ll need to meet before you find them. You need to make sure you’re in the correct area, you’re using the proper rod, the time of day, and what type of equipment you’re using, such as a rod, a net, or a crab pot.
You will need to explore the various regions scattered throughout Dredge, each rich with fish, so long as you have the proper equipment on your vessel.
All Devil’s Spin fish locations in Dredge
These are all the fish you can find while exploring the Devil’s Spin, the northeast region in Dredge. Make sure to bring plenty of heat protection while exploring this area.
|Fish Name
|Habitat/Fishing Equipment
|Time of Day
|Armor Searobin
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Coelacanth
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day and Night
|Cusk eel
|Volcanic, Rod
|Night
|Defaced Skate
|Volcanic, Rod
|Day
|Frilled Shark
|Volcanic, Rod
|Day
|Ghost Shark
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Infernal Eel
|Volcanic, Rod
|Night
|Ossified Searobin
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
|Pale Skate
|Volcanic, Rod
|Day
|Rapt Shark
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Serpentine Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Snake Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Spider Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Squat Lobster
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Twisted Shark
|Volcanic, Rod
|Day or Night
|Volcano Snail
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
All Gale Cliffs fish locations in Dredge
These are all the fish you can find while exploring the Gale Cliffs in Dredge. This location is in the southwest part of the game, typically where you go after the starting location.
|Fish Name
|Habitat/Fishing Equipment
|Time of Day
|Bearded Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Black Sea Bass
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Blackmouth Salmon
|Coastal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Bony Wreckfish
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Conger Eel
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Decaying Salmon
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Decorator Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Devil Ray
|Oceanic, Rod
|Night
|Flayed Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Gelatinous Stonefish
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Gnashing Perch
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Oarfish
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Oceanic Perch
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Rock Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Scouring Bass
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Shattered Wreckfish
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Sprouting Eel
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
|Stonefish
|Shallow, Rod
|Day or Night
|Sturgeon
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Tiger Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Translucent Sturgeon
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Withered Ray
|Oceanic, Rod
|Night
|Wreckfish
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
All Ocean fish locations in Dredge
These are the fish that you can find while exploring the open ocean of Dredge. These will appear between the various regions, so you can track them down while bouncing between the larger locations in the game.
|Fish Name
|Habitat/Fishing Equipment
|Time of Day
|Anchovy
|Oceanic, Trawl Net
|Day or Night
|Anchovy King
|Oceanic, Trawl Net
|Day or Night
|Blackfin Tuna
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day or Night
|Charred Sunfish
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day or Night
|Collapsed Viperfish
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Congealed Rattail
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Decrepit Viperfish
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Moonfish
|Oceanic, Rod
|Night
|Ocean Sunfish
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Rattail
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Razormouth Tuna
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day or Night
|Scarlet Prawn
|Oceanic, Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Skeletal Moonfish
|Oceanic, Rod
|Night
|Viperfish
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
All Stellar Basin fish locations in Dredge
The Stellar Basin is a location you can find in the southwest region of the map. There are multiple fish you’ll need to track down in this area while playing Dredge.
|Fish Name
|Habitat/Fishing Equipment
|Time of Day
|Anglerfish
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Aurora Jellyfish
|Coastal, Trawl Net
|Night
|Barracuda
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Barreleye
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Blood Snapper
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Blue Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Bursting Anglerfish
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Calcified Snailfish
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Coral Grouper
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Crown of Thorns
|Crab Pot
|Day
|Cursed Fangtooth
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Fangtooth
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Firefly Squid
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Gazing Shark
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day or Night
|Giant Amphipod
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Glowing Octopus
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
|Gulper Eel
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Hammerhead Shark
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day or Night
|Loosejaw
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Medusa Octopus
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
|Parhelion Jellyfish
|Coastal, Trawl Net
|Night
|Perished Loosejaw
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Radiant Squid
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Red Snapper
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Ruptured Vessel
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Savage Barracuda
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Snailfish
|Hadal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Spiny Lobster
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Voideye
|Abyssal, Rod
|Day or Night
All The Marrows fish locations in Dredge
The Marrows is the central location and is where everyone starts when they play Dredge. Despite it being the starting area, there are plenty of fish for you to track down and add to your records.
|Fish Name
|Habitat/Fishing Equipment
|Time of Day
|All-Seeing Cod
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Arrow Squid
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Barbed Eel
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Black Grouper
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
|Blacktip Reef Shark
|Oceanic, Rod
|Night
|Bloodskin Shark
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Blue Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Bronze Whaler
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Brood Squid
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Cleft-Mouth Shark
|Oceanic, Rod
|Night
|Cod
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Common Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Cyclopean Flounder
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Fanged Cod
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Fiddler Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Grey Eel
|Shallow, Rod
|Day or Night
|Grotesque Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Gulf Flounder
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Host Eel
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Lumpy Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Many-Eyed Mackerel
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Riddled Flounder
|Shallow, Rod
|Day
|Sailfish
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Sallow Sailfish
|Oceanic, Rod
|Day
|Shard Ray
|Shallow, Rod
|Day or Night
|Snag Squid
|Coastal, Rod
|Night
|Stingray
|Shallow, Rod
|Day or Night
|Three-Headed Cod
|Coastal, Rod
|Day
|Tusked Grouper
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
|Voltaic Grouper
|Shallow, Rod
|Night
All Twisted Strand fish locations in Dredge
The Twisted Strand is one of the more dangerous locations you can visit while playing Dredge. You can find it in the northwest region of the map, and there are several unique fish for you to catch.
|Fish Name
|Habitat/Fishing Equipment
|Time of Day
|Blistered Tarpon
|Shallow, Rod
|Day or Night
|Catfish
|Mangrove, Rod
|Night
|Clawfin Gar
|Mangrove, Rod
|Day
|Entwined Mullet
|Coastal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Gar
|Mangrove, Rod
|Day
|Giant Mud Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Goliath Tigerfish
|Mangrove, Rod
|Day or Night
|Grey Mullet
|Coastal, Rod
|Day or Night
|Horseshoe Crab
|Crab Pot
|Day or Night
|Longfin Eel
|Mangrove, Rod
|Night
|Nightwing Catfish
|Mangrove, Rod
|Night
|Sergeant Fish
|Mangrove, Rod
|Day
|Tarpon
|Shallow, Rod
|Day or Night
|Twinned Eels
|Mangrove, Rod
|Night
|Vortex Interloper
|Mangrove, Rod
|Day