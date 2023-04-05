Dredge: How to catch all fish

Dredge is at its core a fishing game, but there are horror elements at the core that you’ll learn as you continue to dive deeper into the core gameplay. While this is happening, there are multiple fish that you can catch while playing the game.

These fish appear in different locations throughout the map, and tracking them down can be a challenge. It’s also important to note you’ll need specific fishing rods whenever attempting to catch them. This guide covers how to catch all fish and where to find them in Dredge.

How to catch every fish in Dredge, and where to find them

Every fish you catch in Dredge comes with a list of requirements you’ll need to meet before you find them. You need to make sure you’re in the correct area, you’re using the proper rod, the time of day, and what type of equipment you’re using, such as a rod, a net, or a crab pot.

You will need to explore the various regions scattered throughout Dredge, each rich with fish, so long as you have the proper equipment on your vessel.

All Devil’s Spin fish locations in Dredge

These are all the fish you can find while exploring the Devil’s Spin, the northeast region in Dredge. Make sure to bring plenty of heat protection while exploring this area.

Fish Name Habitat/Fishing Equipment Time of Day Armor Searobin Shallow, Rod Day Coelacanth Abyssal, Rod Day and Night Cusk eel Volcanic, Rod Night Defaced Skate Volcanic, Rod Day Frilled Shark Volcanic, Rod Day Ghost Shark Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Infernal Eel Volcanic, Rod Night Ossified Searobin Shallow, Rod Night Pale Skate Volcanic, Rod Day Rapt Shark Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Serpentine Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day or Night Snake Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day or Night Spider Crab Crab Pot Day or Night Squat Lobster Crab Pot Day or Night Twisted Shark Volcanic, Rod Day or Night Volcano Snail Crab Pot Day or Night

All Gale Cliffs fish locations in Dredge

These are all the fish you can find while exploring the Gale Cliffs in Dredge. This location is in the southwest part of the game, typically where you go after the starting location.

Fish Name Habitat/Fishing Equipment Time of Day Bearded Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Black Sea Bass Coastal, Rod Night Blackmouth Salmon Coastal, Rod Day or Night Bony Wreckfish Shallow, Rod Day Conger Eel Shallow, Rod Day Decaying Salmon Coastal, Rod Day Decorator Crab Crab Pot Day or Night Devil Ray Oceanic, Rod Night Flayed Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Gelatinous Stonefish Shallow, Rod Day Gnashing Perch Coastal, Rod Day Oarfish Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Oceanic Perch Coastal, Rod Day Rock Crab Crab Pot Day or Night Scouring Bass Coastal, Rod Night Shattered Wreckfish Shallow, Rod Day Sprouting Eel Shallow, Rod Night Stonefish Shallow, Rod Day or Night Sturgeon Oceanic, Rod Day Tiger Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Translucent Sturgeon Oceanic, Rod Day Withered Ray Oceanic, Rod Night Wreckfish Shallow, Rod Day

All Ocean fish locations in Dredge

These are the fish that you can find while exploring the open ocean of Dredge. These will appear between the various regions, so you can track them down while bouncing between the larger locations in the game.

Fish Name Habitat/Fishing Equipment Time of Day Anchovy Oceanic, Trawl Net Day or Night Anchovy King Oceanic, Trawl Net Day or Night Blackfin Tuna Oceanic, Rod Day or Night Charred Sunfish Oceanic, Rod Day or Night Collapsed Viperfish Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Congealed Rattail Hadal, Rod Day or Night Decrepit Viperfish Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Moonfish Oceanic, Rod Night Ocean Sunfish Oceanic, Rod Day Rattail Hadal, Rod Day or Night Razormouth Tuna Oceanic, Rod Day or Night Scarlet Prawn Oceanic, Crab Pot Day or Night Skeletal Moonfish Oceanic, Rod Night Viperfish Abyssal, Rod Day or Night

All Stellar Basin fish locations in Dredge

The Stellar Basin is a location you can find in the southwest region of the map. There are multiple fish you’ll need to track down in this area while playing Dredge.

Fish Name Habitat/Fishing Equipment Time of Day Anglerfish Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Aurora Jellyfish Coastal, Trawl Net Night Barracuda Shallow, Rod Day Barreleye Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Blood Snapper Coastal, Rod Day Blue Crab Crab Pot Day or Night Bursting Anglerfish Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Calcified Snailfish Hadal, Rod Day or Night Coral Grouper Shallow, Rod Day Crown of Thorns Crab Pot Day Cursed Fangtooth Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Fangtooth Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Firefly Squid Coastal, Rod Night Gazing Shark Oceanic, Rod Day or Night Giant Amphipod Hadal, Rod Day or Night Glowing Octopus Shallow, Rod Night Gulper Eel Hadal, Rod Day or Night Hammerhead Shark Oceanic, Rod Day or Night Loosejaw Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Medusa Octopus Shallow, Rod Night Parhelion Jellyfish Coastal, Trawl Net Night Perished Loosejaw Abyssal, Rod Day or Night Radiant Squid Coastal, Rod Night Red Snapper Coastal, Rod Day Ruptured Vessel Hadal, Rod Day or Night Savage Barracuda Shallow, Rod Day Snailfish Hadal, Rod Day or Night Spiny Lobster Crab Pot Day or Night Voideye Abyssal, Rod Day or Night

All The Marrows fish locations in Dredge

The Marrows is the central location and is where everyone starts when they play Dredge. Despite it being the starting area, there are plenty of fish for you to track down and add to your records.

Fish Name Habitat/Fishing Equipment Time of Day All-Seeing Cod Coastal, Rod Day Arrow Squid Coastal, Rod Night Barbed Eel Shallow, Rod Day Black Grouper Shallow, Rod Night Blacktip Reef Shark Oceanic, Rod Night Bloodskin Shark Oceanic, Rod Day Blue Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Bronze Whaler Oceanic, Rod Day Brood Squid Coastal, Rod Night Cleft-Mouth Shark Oceanic, Rod Night Cod Coastal, Rod Day Common Crab Crab Pot Day or Night Cyclopean Flounder Shallow, Rod Day Fanged Cod Coastal, Rod Day Fiddler Crab Crab Pot Day or Night Grey Eel Shallow, Rod Day or Night Grotesque Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Gulf Flounder Shallow, Rod Day Host Eel Shallow, Rod Day Lumpy Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Many-Eyed Mackerel Coastal, Rod Day Riddled Flounder Shallow, Rod Day Sailfish Oceanic, Rod Day Sallow Sailfish Oceanic, Rod Day Shard Ray Shallow, Rod Day or Night Snag Squid Coastal, Rod Night Stingray Shallow, Rod Day or Night Three-Headed Cod Coastal, Rod Day Tusked Grouper Shallow, Rod Night Voltaic Grouper Shallow, Rod Night

All Twisted Strand fish locations in Dredge

The Twisted Strand is one of the more dangerous locations you can visit while playing Dredge. You can find it in the northwest region of the map, and there are several unique fish for you to catch.