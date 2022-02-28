Elden Ring Trophy Guide – Every Trophy and Achievement in Elden Ring

FromSoftware’s open-world RPG Elden Ring is finally here and so is its Achievement list. Just like its massive and dense open-world, getting a full completion in Elden Ring will take an immense amount of time. The vast majority of the achievements are for beating different boss enemies, typically either the more difficult plot relevant fights or hidden bosses. Most of the bosses found at the end of the smaller dungeons, like catacombs or mines, will not reward an achievement.

Due to there being three “ending” based achievements, it will take a minimum of three play throughs to get the full completion, but collecting all the rare items will likely bump this over three. There are 42 achievements, 36 of which are hidden. Here is the full list, plus a short description of each one.

Elden Ring Trophy and Achievement list