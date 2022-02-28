Elden Ring Trophy Guide – Every Trophy and Achievement in Elden Ring
Here is every achievement and trophy to unlock on your journey to become the Elden Lord.
FromSoftware’s open-world RPG Elden Ring is finally here and so is its Achievement list. Just like its massive and dense open-world, getting a full completion in Elden Ring will take an immense amount of time. The vast majority of the achievements are for beating different boss enemies, typically either the more difficult plot relevant fights or hidden bosses. Most of the bosses found at the end of the smaller dungeons, like catacombs or mines, will not reward an achievement.
Due to there being three “ending” based achievements, it will take a minimum of three play throughs to get the full completion, but collecting all the rare items will likely bump this over three. There are 42 achievements, 36 of which are hidden. Here is the full list, plus a short description of each one.
Elden Ring Trophy and Achievement list
- Age of the Stars: Achieved the “Age of the Stars” ending
- Ancestor Spirit: Defeated Ancestor Spirit
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void: Defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Commander Niall: Defeated Commander Niall
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella: Defeated Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Dragonlord Placidusax: Defeated Dragonlord Placidusax
- Elden Lord: Achieved the “Elden Lord” ending
- Elden Ring: Obtained all achievements/trophies
- Elemer of the Briar: Defeated Elemer of the Briar
- Erdtree Aflame: Used kindling to set the Erdtree aflame
- Fire Giant: Defeated Fire Giant
- Godfrey the First Lord: Defeated Godfrey the First Lord
- Godskin Duo: Defeated Godskin Duo
- Godskin Noble: Defeated Godskin Noble
- God-Slaying Armament: Upgraded any armament to its highest stage
- Great Rune: Restored the power of a Great Rune
- Hoarah Loux the Warrior: Defeated Hoarah Loux the Warrior
- Legendary Armaments: Acquired all legendary armaments
- Legendary Ashen Remains: Acquired all legendary ashen remains
- Legendary Sorceries and Incantations: Acquired all legendary sorceries and incantations
- Legendary Talismans: Acquired all legendary talismans
- Leonine Misbegotten: Defeated the Leonine Misbegotten
- Lichdragon Fortissax: Defeated Lichdragon Fortissax
- Lord of Frenzied Flame: Achieved the “Lord of Frenzied Flame” ending
- Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree: Defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
- Magma Wyrm Makar: Defeated Magma Wyrm Makar
- Maliketh the Black Blade: Defeated Maliketh the Black Blade
- Margit, the Fell Omen: Defeated Margit, the Fell Omen
- Mimic Tear: Defeated Mimic Tear
- Mohg, the Omen: Defeated Mohg, the Omen
- Red Wolf of Radagon: Defeated the Red Wolf of Radagon
- Regal Ancestor Spirit: Defeated Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon: Defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Roundtable Hold: Arrived at Roundtable Hold
- Royal Knight Loretta: Defeated Royal Knight Loretta
- Shardbearer Godrick: Defeated Shardbearer Godrick
- Shardbearer Malenia: Defeated Shardbearer Malenia
- Shardbearer Mohg: Defeated Shardbearer Mohg
- Shardbearer Morgott: Defeated Shardbearer Morgott
- Shardbearer Radahn: Defeated Shardbearer Radahn
- Shardbearer Rykard: Defeated Shardbearer Rykard
- Valiant Gargoyle: Defeated Valiant Gargoyle