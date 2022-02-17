Elder Scrolls Online Whitestrake’s Mayhem event guide – rewards, dates, and quests
Take part in the Three Banners War.
Elder Scrolls Online’s PVP event Whitestrake’s Mayhem puts faction against faction to earn rewards. By completing daily quests, defeating enemy players, and discovering new locations, players are awarded new gear, experience, and equipment. While it takes place entirely in the war zone of Cyrodiil, players can get around without fighting another player. Here’s everything you need to know about the PVP event.
How to begin Whitestrake’s Mayhem
It may sound intimidating to join a PVP event if you’re strictly a PVE player, but it can be done. There are quests you can complete without having to fight anyone at all. To start the event quest, go to the Crown Store and accept the event quest: Whitestrake’s Mayhem.
- Head to your alliance’s main gate in Cyrodiil
- Find and speak to Predicant Maera
- Drink from the Gore Virtuous and speak with her again to complete the quest
Event Quests
There are many daily quests you can complete as well. Finishing them will reward you with Pelinal’s Boon Boxes and other items. There are five types of quests to do around Cyrodiil but be careful, many of them will take place in PVP locations with large-scale battles. While others, like scouting quests, will have you run around the map without taking part in fights with anyone at all.
- Battleground quests from Battlemaster Rivyn
- Scouting, Battle, Warfront, and Conquest Missions
- Elder Scroll capture and recapture quests
- Town quests in Vlastarus, Bruma, Cropsford, Cheydinhal, and Chorrol
- Imperial City daily quests
Event Rewards
Completing the event quest is the first thing you’ll want to do. It will reward you with a Scroll of Pelinal’s Ferocity that grants you a two-hour, 100% buff in the Alliance War, Imperial City, and Battlegrounds to both Alliance Points gained and XP for PvP player kills. Completing quests can reward you with the following items:
- Pelinal’s Boon Box
- Black Drake Clanwrap Style Pages
- Black Drake Body and Face Markings
- Legion Zero Vigiles Outfit Style Pages
- Mayhem Victor’s Laurel Wreath
- Parcel of Tel Var Stones
- Cyrodiil Repair Kit
- Soul Gems
- Alchemy Ingredients
- An item for your Alliance’s armor style
- An item for Akaviri armor style
- A Coldharbour siege weapon
- A Whitestrake’s Mayhem book furnishing
- A Forward Camp for your Alliance
- A Chapter of your Alliance’s armor motif
- A Prismatic Runestone
- A Chapter for the Akaviri armor motif
- A Transmute Geode
- Container with two tradeable runeboxes for Black Drake body and face markings
You can also earn up to three Event Tickets per day by completing two different PvP activities. You will gain two tickets from the first Cyrodiil or battleground quest completed each day. You can choose from bounty board quests, a town Daily, the conquest board quests, or the daily battleground quest. You’ll also earn one ticket by completing a district daily from the Imperial City. You can earn up to 39 tickets if you complete each activity every day of the event.
Event Dates
Whitestrake’s Mayhem begins on Thursday, February 17, and runs through Tuesday, March 1.