Elder Scrolls Online Whitestrake’s Mayhem event guide – rewards, dates, and quests

Elder Scrolls Online’s PVP event Whitestrake’s Mayhem puts faction against faction to earn rewards. By completing daily quests, defeating enemy players, and discovering new locations, players are awarded new gear, experience, and equipment. While it takes place entirely in the war zone of Cyrodiil, players can get around without fighting another player. Here’s everything you need to know about the PVP event.

How to begin Whitestrake’s Mayhem

It may sound intimidating to join a PVP event if you’re strictly a PVE player, but it can be done. There are quests you can complete without having to fight anyone at all. To start the event quest, go to the Crown Store and accept the event quest: Whitestrake’s Mayhem.

Head to your alliance’s main gate in Cyrodiil

Find and speak to Predicant Maera

Drink from the Gore Virtuous and speak with her again to complete the quest

Event Quests

There are many daily quests you can complete as well. Finishing them will reward you with Pelinal’s Boon Boxes and other items. There are five types of quests to do around Cyrodiil but be careful, many of them will take place in PVP locations with large-scale battles. While others, like scouting quests, will have you run around the map without taking part in fights with anyone at all.

Battleground quests from Battlemaster Rivyn

Scouting, Battle, Warfront, and Conquest Missions

Elder Scroll capture and recapture quests

Town quests in Vlastarus, Bruma, Cropsford, Cheydinhal, and Chorrol

Imperial City daily quests

Event Rewards

Completing the event quest is the first thing you’ll want to do. It will reward you with a Scroll of Pelinal’s Ferocity that grants you a two-hour, 100% buff in the Alliance War, Imperial City, and Battlegrounds to both Alliance Points gained and XP for PvP player kills. Completing quests can reward you with the following items:

Pelinal’s Boon Box

Black Drake Clanwrap Style Pages

Black Drake Body and Face Markings

Legion Zero Vigiles Outfit Style Pages

Mayhem Victor’s Laurel Wreath

Parcel of Tel Var Stones

Cyrodiil Repair Kit

Soul Gems

Alchemy Ingredients

An item for your Alliance’s armor style

An item for Akaviri armor style

A Coldharbour siege weapon

A Whitestrake’s Mayhem book furnishing

A Forward Camp for your Alliance

A Chapter of your Alliance’s armor motif

A Prismatic Runestone

A Chapter for the Akaviri armor motif

A Transmute Geode

Container with two tradeable runeboxes for Black Drake body and face markings

You can also earn up to three Event Tickets per day by completing two different PvP activities. You will gain two tickets from the first Cyrodiil or battleground quest completed each day. You can choose from bounty board quests, a town Daily, the conquest board quests, or the daily battleground quest. You’ll also earn one ticket by completing a district daily from the Imperial City. You can earn up to 39 tickets if you complete each activity every day of the event.

Whitestrake’s Mayhem begins on Thursday, February 17, and runs through Tuesday, March 1.