Epic Heroes Codes (May 2023)

Epic Heroes- Save Animals is a fantasy RPG developed by Dinosaur-Games. It is basically a card game available on the mobile platform where players need to utilize various heroes and strategies to take on different levels.

One fantastic feature available in Epic Heroes is the code system, where players can redeem codes for free rewards. Various rewards can be earned through these codes, including Diamonds and Scrolls.

Epic Heroes codes List

Epic Heroes working codes

These are the active Epic Heroes codes.

OVEUMOM! – Claim 2 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

Epic Heroes expired codes

These codes are not redeemable anymore.

1YEAR – Claim 10 Common Summon Scroll and 1000 Diamonds

Hero2022 – Claim 3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds

newyear23 – Claim 3 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 500 Diamonds

ReBuildDC – Claim 300 Diamonds

SchoolDays – Claim 2 Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

SprintGift – Claim 10 Common Summon Scroll, a single 24 Hours Resource, and 1000 Diamonds

SWEETHEART – Claim 5 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

Thxgiving – Claim 3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds

X51HERO – Claim 200 Diamonds and 3 Common Summon Scroll

Xhero2022 – Claim 3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds

XMAS2022 – Claim 5 Common Summon Scrolls and 500 Diamonds

How to redeem Epic Heroes codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Epic Heroes, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch Epic Heroes on your device.

Tap on the profile icon on the top left corner of the screen.

Once done, a new menu will open. Here tap on the codes option.

Enter the code and tap on ‘Exchange’ to claim the corresponding reward.

How can you get more Epic Hero codes?

You can follow the developer’s Facebook page for all the latest information regarding the game. However, it’s best to bookmark this page, as we will update the article once new codes surface.

Why are my Epic Heroes codes not working?

Before redeeming any code, double-check that it is still valid. Furthermore, check the code for faulty typing or if it’s copied incorrectly.

How to get more rewards in Epic Heroes?

Epic Heroes offers a mini-game called “SaveDog,” which is a great avenue for anyone looking to earn additional rewards. The objective of the mode is pretty straightforward; draw lines around the dog so that the bees cannot reach the dog. If you successfully create the perfect barrier, you’ll progress to the next level.

What is Epic Heroes?

As mentioned before, Epic Heroes is an RPG game where you’ll recruit different hero cards and use them strategically to advance on a stage. As you progress in the game, you’ll unlock various skills and upgrades for your cards that will help you advance further.

If you get bored of the main quest line, you can always blow off some steam playing the SaveDog minigame.