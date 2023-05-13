Strongman Smash Codes (May 2023)

Strongman Simulator is one of the most popular games on the Roblox platform, with over a Billion visits. The insane success of the game has led to developers releasing Strongman Smash, a tribute game for Strongman Simulator. Unlike Strongman Simulator, where the main objective is to carry around heavy objects, Strongman Smash revolves around breaking these items.

While progressing in Strongman Smash isn’t a tall task, players can always use codes to claim free gifts that will help them advance. These codes usually provide free in-game currency or various boosts.

Strongman Smash Codes List

Strongman Smash working codes

These are the active Strongman Smash codes.

smash500 – Get 10 minutes of Double Smash Speed

All Strongman Smash expired codes

As of now, there are no expired codes for Strongman Smash.

How to redeem Strongman Smash codes

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Strongman Smash, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch Strongman Smash on your device.

On the left side of the screen, you’ll see the Twitter bird icon with codes written under it. Click on the icon.

Enter the code or copy it directly in the text box that appears. Click on ‘Use’ to redeem the code.

How can you get more Strongman Smash Codes?

You can follow several platforms to keep track of all Strongman Smash codes. You can join the official Gang Gaming Discord channel or The Gang Stockholm Roblox Group. Alternatively, you can follow @TheGangSthlm on Twitter or subscribe to the Gang Gaming YouTube Channel.

Why are my Strongman Smash Codes not working?

Make sure the code is still valid before entering it to redeem. Additionally, make sure the code wasn’t typed or copied improperly.

How to get more rewards in Strongman Smash?

Apart from codes, there are a few other ways of earning rewards in Strongman Smash. Each time you invite a friend to join the game, you’ll get a free in-game booster. Additionally, once you join the Roblox group mentioned above, you’ll be able to claim 150 free energy by visiting the first area in the game and interacting with the chest sign.

What is Strongman Smash?

The objective of Strongman Smash is to become the strongest player on the server by increasing your strength, agility, and endurance stats. You can do this by breaking various items, which will then rewards you with energy. Using the energy you obtain, complete various challenges and exercises, such as lifting weights, running, and jumping to raise your attributes.