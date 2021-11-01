With the latest update to Elder Scrolls Online comes the new Deadlands DLC zone. Along with this new zone comes lots of updates to the base game. Players will also find some new set pieces, lots of motifs, and more. There are now three new mythic items to be found and plenty of collectibles. Here’s how to get them all.

Mythic items

Deadlands DLC adds three new Mythic Items. Players can obtain these through the Antiquities system and ensure they have the Greymoor Chapter to scry and unearth Antiquities. These mythic items aren’t necessarily located in the Deadlands. Instead, players will need to find multiple antiquity leads to craft these mythic pieces.

Markyn Ring of Majesty

Equipping this ring will grant players “100 Weapon and Spell Damage and 1157 Armor for each 3-set bonus active on the wearer.”

The Markyn Ring of Majesty counts for any 3- or 5-piece set where a character is already wearing a minimum of three pieces. The perfect set piece for the all-rounder.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Belharza’s Band

By equipping Belharza’s Band, players will have increased “damage of your Light Attacks by 1185. When you deal damage with consecutive melee Light Attacks, gain a stack of Belharza’s Temper for 10 seconds, up to 5 stacks max. When you perform a fully-charged Heavy Attack, consume Belharza’s Temper and deal Physical Damage per stack to enemies in a line after a 1-second delay, stunning them for 3 seconds if 5 stacks are consumed. This effect can occur once every 4 seconds and scales off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.”

Spaulder of Ruin

The Spaulder of Ruin set is good for support players. It’s useful in larger groups as it can affect up to six allies. If you have the Spaulder of Ruin equipped, you’ll gain the following effect: “Activating Crouch toggles on and off a 12 meter Aura of Pride. Up to 6 allies in the aura gain 260 Weapon and Spell Damage. Reduce your Weapon and Spell Damage by 130 for every group member benefiting from your Aura of Pride.

Spaulder of Ruin is equipped on the character’s left shoulder (Screenshot by Gamepur)

The Aura of Pride only works when a player is crouching. Crouching does not toggle the entire set on or off, only the Aura of Pride ability.

Collectables, Outfit Styles, and Dyes

If you like the look of the Spaulder of Ruin shoulder piece but you don’t want the ability, ESO has you covered. You can obtain the Spaulder of Ruin as an outfit style. It comes as an Antiquity to be found in the Deadlands.

Other styles that can be found in the Deadlands and other places around Tamriel are:

The Oblivion Explorer’s Headwrap style is earned by obtaining the “Welcome to the Deadlands” achievement.

The Ironclad Sarcoshroud hat can be found as an Antiquity in the Deadlands.

The Incarnate Illusion Gem memento is obtained by earning the “Hopeful Rescuer” achievement.

The Oblivion Explorer’s Outfit is acquired as a reward for completing “The Durance Vile” quest.

Godgrave Soullatice Face and Body Markings are acquired as a reward for completing the quest “Against All Hope.”

The “Sunforge Patina” Dye is obtained by completing the “Hero of Fargrave” Achievement.

There’s also a pet you can obtain. Players will receive the Dremnaken Runt pet for completing the “Hope Springs Eternal” quest.

The “Oblivion Explorer’s Headwrap” style can be found under “Collections” -> “Appearance” once the player has obtained the “Welcome to the Deadlands” achievement (Screenshot by Gamepur)

Motifs

Want more cool outfits and styles for your character? Motifs can be used to change the look of your character. You can obtain these new motifs with the updated Deadlands DLC:

Ancient Daedric motif chapters and the associated style item, Pristine Daedric Heart, can be excavated as Antiquities from the Deadlands.

House Hexos motif chapters and the associated style item, Etched Nickel, can be earned as rewards for completing daily quests in the Deadlands.

Deadlands set pieces

Check out more about the new Deadlands set pieces, where to find them, and their abilities.