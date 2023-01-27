Ever Legion gift codes (January 2023)

Ever Legion is a character-driven mobile strategy game in which seven factions battle for dominance in a fantasy world. You can recruit a roster of powerful heroes to form squads by mixing and matching their classes and powers and progressing through the narrative campaign. There is also a PVP and AFK aspect to the game, which lets you accumulate even more rewards to increase your power.

But another surefire way to increase your account’s power is by using codes to redeem them for free rewards. In Ever Legion, codes can grant you Diamonds, Magic Crystals, Summoning Scrolls, and more, all of which will help you to further power up your account and hero roster. Below are all of the active and expired codes for Ever Legion.

All Ever Legion codes list

Ever Legion codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Ever Legion.

sgexu — Reward: 300 Diamonds, 60 Rare Hero Fragments [New]

— Reward: 300 Diamonds, 60 Rare Hero Fragments happy2022 — Reward: 5 summoning Scrolls [New]

— Reward: 5 summoning Scrolls merry1225 — Reward: 500 Diamonds and 2 Summoning Scrolls [New]

— Reward: 500 Diamonds and 2 Summoning Scrolls xmas2022 — Reward: 500 Diamonds and 500 Magic Crystals [New]

— Reward: 500 Diamonds and 500 Magic Crystals rookiegift — Reward: 300 Diamonds

— Reward: 300 Diamonds Group001 — Reward: 3 Summoning Scrolls, 200k Hero Exp, 88k Coins

— Reward: 3 Summoning Scrolls, 200k Hero Exp, 88k Coins guides77 — Reward: 50k Coins, 200k Hero Exp, 60 Rare Hero Fragments

— Reward: 50k Coins, 200k Hero Exp, 60 Rare Hero Fragments nevriabest — Reward: 200 Magic Crystals EL777 – Unlocks 10 Summoning Scrolls

Ever Legion codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Ever Legion.

EL777 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. cd782 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. sdtg2022 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. black5 — Reward: free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Ever Legion

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ever Legion.

Open Ever Legion on your device. Press your Avatar in the upper left corner of the screen. Select the Settings tab. Press the Redeem Code tab. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the text box. Press the yellow Confirm button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Ever Legion codes

The best way to get more Ever Legion codes is to regularly check back to this article. However, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts for a chance to grab free codes as they come out. For instance, you can follow the Ever Legion Facebook page, as well as the Ever Legion Twitter account. These outlets will keep you up to date with news, development, as well as possible new codes.

Why are Ever Legion codes not working?

It’s possible that some codes you have entered might not work due to a few reasons. Check that you’ve entered the code exactly as it was listed — no extra characters or spaces because all codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, you can just copy and paste the code from the above list. Also, codes are usually available for one use only, so you won’t be able to redeem extra rewards multiple times. Lastly, some codes may have expired and have been added to the list of expired codes.

What is Ever Legion?

Ever Legion is a mobile strategy game with gacha elements. You collect a roster of heroes from across seven factions, which are in turn divided into five classes. You have to organize heroes into formations of five, trying to balance their roles and look for synergies, while playing across several game modes which include a PvE campaign, PVP arena, AFK idle elements, and more. The further you progress, the more powerful heroes you can get, and then upgrade them to become even more powerful.