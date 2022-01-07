Every 1km Buddy Distance Pokémon in Pokémon Go

If you are looking to increase your candy count for a specific Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you will want to designate them as your buddy Pokémon. This will allow them to gather candies while you are out walking around. While this guarantees a slow but consistent rate of incoming sweets, some Pokémon will gather them faster than others. If you are looking to gather any of the following Pokémon’s candies, you will want to set any of their evolution line as your buddy. Here is a list of all Pokémon that collect candy after a 1km.

Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree

Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill

Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot

Rattata, Raticate

Spearow, Fearow

Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu

Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable

Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff

Zubat, Golbat, Crobat

Geodude, Graveler, Golem

Magikarp, Gyarados

Sentret, Furret

Hoothoot, Noctowl

Ledyba, Ledian

Spinarak, Ariados

Slugma, Magcargo

Remoraid, Octillery

Poochyena, Mightyena

Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon

Wurmple, Silcoon, Beautifly, Cascoon, Dustox

Taillow, Swellow

Surskit, Masquerain

Whismur, Loudred, Exploud

Aron, Lairon, Aggron

Gulpin, Swalot

Wailmer, Wailord

Spoink, Grumpig

Swablu, Altaria

Barboach, Whiscash

Starly, Staravia, Staraptor

Bidoof, Bibarel

Kriketot, Kricketune

Burmy, Wormadam, Mothim

Cherubi, Cherrim

Patrat, Watchog

Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland

Purrloin, Liepard

Pidove, Tranquil, Unfezant

Woobat, Swoobat

Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny

Venipede, Whirlipede, Scolipede

Cottonee, Whimsicott

Petili, Liligant

Basculin

Maractus

Dwebble, Crustle

Emolga

Tynamo

Eelektrik, Eelektross

Bunnelby, Diggersby

Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame

Skwovet, Greedent