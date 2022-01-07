Every 1km Buddy Distance Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Set these as your buddy to rake in the candies.
If you are looking to increase your candy count for a specific Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you will want to designate them as your buddy Pokémon. This will allow them to gather candies while you are out walking around. While this guarantees a slow but consistent rate of incoming sweets, some Pokémon will gather them faster than others. If you are looking to gather any of the following Pokémon’s candies, you will want to set any of their evolution line as your buddy. Here is a list of all Pokémon that collect candy after a 1km.
- Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree
- Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill
- Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot
- Rattata, Raticate
- Spearow, Fearow
- Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu
- Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable
- Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff
- Zubat, Golbat, Crobat
- Geodude, Graveler, Golem
- Magikarp, Gyarados
- Sentret, Furret
- Hoothoot, Noctowl
- Ledyba, Ledian
- Spinarak, Ariados
- Slugma, Magcargo
- Remoraid, Octillery
- Poochyena, Mightyena
- Zigzagoon, Linoone, Obstagoon
- Wurmple, Silcoon, Beautifly, Cascoon, Dustox
- Taillow, Swellow
- Surskit, Masquerain
- Whismur, Loudred, Exploud
- Aron, Lairon, Aggron
- Gulpin, Swalot
- Wailmer, Wailord
- Spoink, Grumpig
- Swablu, Altaria
- Barboach, Whiscash
- Starly, Staravia, Staraptor
- Bidoof, Bibarel
- Kriketot, Kricketune
- Burmy, Wormadam, Mothim
- Cherubi, Cherrim
- Patrat, Watchog
- Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland
- Purrloin, Liepard
- Pidove, Tranquil, Unfezant
- Woobat, Swoobat
- Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny
- Venipede, Whirlipede, Scolipede
- Cottonee, Whimsicott
- Petili, Liligant
- Basculin
- Maractus
- Dwebble, Crustle
- Emolga
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik, Eelektross
- Bunnelby, Diggersby
- Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame
- Skwovet, Greedent