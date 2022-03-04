Every armor set in Horizon Forbidden West and how to unlock them

Your choice of armor in Horizon Forbidden West is going to have big implications on how you play the game. While you are capable of swapping out what you’re wearing during down times, the stats and bonus skills your clothes give you can affect what aspects of combat you excel at, and where you come up short. Here is a complete list of all 42 armor sets you can have in Horizon Forbidden West and how to unlock them.

Uncommon

Carja Behemoth Elite – Deluxe edition bonus

Carja Blazon – in a chest at Rebel Camp: Eastern Lie

Nora Anointed – starting armor

Nora Champion – complete The Bristlebacks

Nora Huntress – bought in Chainscrape

Oseram Explorer – bought in Chainscrape

Rare

Carja Shadow – bought in Plainsong

Carja Wanderer – bought in Scalding Spear

Nora Sentinel – bought in Barren Light

Oseram Arrow Breaker – bought in The Bulwark

Oseram Wayfarer – bought in Plainsong

Tenakth Marshall – in a chest near Memorial Grove

Utaru Harvester – bought in Plainsong

Utaru Whisperer – in a chest during The Dying Lands

Ultra Rare

Carja Behemoth Trapper – bought in Thornmarsh

Carja Trader – bought in Legacy’s Landfall

Nora Tracker – bought in Thornmarsh

Nora Valiant – bought in Lowland’s Path

Oseram Forester – in a chest in The Spinebreak

Oseram Striker – bought by the Hunter near the base

Oseram Vanguard – bought in Legacy’s Landfall

Sobeck’s Raiment – complete Faro’s Tomb

Tenakth Dragoon – bought in Fall’s Edge

Tenakth High Marshall – complete The Kulrut

Tenakth Marauder – bought in Thornmarsh

Tenakth Reaver – complete The Blood Choke

Tenakth Recon – bought in Thornmarsh

Tenakth Skirmisher – bought in Scalding Spear

Tenakth Sky Climber – complete First to Fly

Tenakth Vindicator – complete The Deluge

Utaru Gravesinger – bought in Legacy’s Landfall

Utaru Hardweave – bought in Thornmarsh

Utaru Protector – complete Forbidden Legacy

Utaru Ritesinger – bought in Thornmarsh

Utaru Thresher – bought in Scalding Spear

Utaru Warden – complete The Second Verse

Legendary