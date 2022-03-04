Every armor set in Horizon Forbidden West and how to unlock them
Aloy the fashionista.
Your choice of armor in Horizon Forbidden West is going to have big implications on how you play the game. While you are capable of swapping out what you’re wearing during down times, the stats and bonus skills your clothes give you can affect what aspects of combat you excel at, and where you come up short. Here is a complete list of all 42 armor sets you can have in Horizon Forbidden West and how to unlock them.
Uncommon
- Carja Behemoth Elite – Deluxe edition bonus
- Carja Blazon – in a chest at Rebel Camp: Eastern Lie
- Nora Anointed – starting armor
- Nora Champion – complete The Bristlebacks
- Nora Huntress – bought in Chainscrape
- Oseram Explorer – bought in Chainscrape
Rare
- Carja Shadow – bought in Plainsong
- Carja Wanderer – bought in Scalding Spear
- Nora Sentinel – bought in Barren Light
- Oseram Arrow Breaker – bought in The Bulwark
- Oseram Wayfarer – bought in Plainsong
- Tenakth Marshall – in a chest near Memorial Grove
- Utaru Harvester – bought in Plainsong
- Utaru Whisperer – in a chest during The Dying Lands
Ultra Rare
- Carja Behemoth Trapper – bought in Thornmarsh
- Carja Trader – bought in Legacy’s Landfall
- Nora Tracker – bought in Thornmarsh
- Nora Valiant – bought in Lowland’s Path
- Oseram Forester – in a chest in The Spinebreak
- Oseram Striker – bought by the Hunter near the base
- Oseram Vanguard – bought in Legacy’s Landfall
- Sobeck’s Raiment – complete Faro’s Tomb
- Tenakth Dragoon – bought in Fall’s Edge
- Tenakth High Marshall – complete The Kulrut
- Tenakth Marauder – bought in Thornmarsh
- Tenakth Reaver – complete The Blood Choke
- Tenakth Recon – bought in Thornmarsh
- Tenakth Skirmisher – bought in Scalding Spear
- Tenakth Sky Climber – complete First to Fly
- Tenakth Vindicator – complete The Deluge
- Utaru Gravesinger – bought in Legacy’s Landfall
- Utaru Hardweave – bought in Thornmarsh
- Utaru Protector – complete Forbidden Legacy
- Utaru Ritesinger – bought in Thornmarsh
- Utaru Thresher – bought in Scalding Spear
- Utaru Warden – complete The Second Verse
Legendary
- Carja Stalker Elite – bought at the arena
- Nora Thunder Warrior – bought at the arena
- Oseram Artificer – complete all scavenger quests
- Tenakth Technician – bought in Thornmarsh
- Tenakth Vanquisher – bought at the arena
- Utaru Winterweave – bought in Thornmarsh