Every beer type and effect in Deep Rock Galactic

Sometimes after a tough mission in Deep Rock Galactic, you just want to have a drink. In the game, you can visit the Abyss Bar located on the main floor of the Space Rig. There are three types of drinks in the game. There are drinks that are categorized as Corporate Issue, which are drinks that you can get any time. Then there’s the Today’s Special, which can be one out of eight drinks. The Today’s Special drink changes upon mission rotation and the buffs can’t be stacked, meaning you can only gain the benefit of one of these drinks at a time. Lastly, there’s the Craft beer. These drinks don’t provide any buffs but will instead provide unique interactions and effects inside the Space Rig.

Beer NamePricePotencyTypeBuff/Effect
ArkenstoutFour Malt Star10%CraftFreezes the player in ice
Backbreaker StoutOne Barley Bulb25%Today’s Specialx1.32 carry movement speed
Blacklock LagerTwo Yeast Cone and five Starch Nut46%CraftWill darken the player’s screen and ghost sounds begin to play
Blackout StoutThree Starch Nut100%CraftIncreases a player’s drunkness to max, will cause them to pass out
Blackreach BlondeThree Yeast Cone and three Malt Star15%CraftThe player that drinks this will receive the jukebox effect and start dancing
Burning LoveSix Malt Star17%CraftWhoever drinks this will catch on fire
Dark MorkiteTwo Barley Bulbs16%Today’s Specialx1.44 Morkite mined
Flintlocke’s DelightThree Yeast Cone and two Starch Nut20%CraftExplosions will occur around the player who drinks this
Glyphid Slammer85 credits20%Corporate IssueNone
Gut WreckerOne Malt Star and four Starch Nut41%CraftThe player who drinks this will burp very loudly, causing the screen to shake
Leaf Lover’s Special25 credits0%Corporate IssueRemoves Drunk status effect
Mactera BrewOne Malt Star and six Starch Nut40%CraftCauses the player to fart which will then create a green cloud that surrounds them
Malt RockbearerSix Yeast Cone23%CraftThe player who drinks this will grow bigger
Oily Oaf Brew35 credits12%Corporate IssueNone
Pots O’ GoldThree Barley Bulbs16%Today’s Specialx4 Gold mine
Red Rock BlasterOne Barley Bulb12%Today’s Specialx1.69 max health
Rocky MountainThree Barley Bulb15%Today’s Special-2 pickaxe hits to terrain
Seasoned MoonriderThree Malt Star and four Starch Nut12%CraftThe player will receive the low gravity effect and will gain an upward boost in momentum
Smart StoutFour Malt Star and two Starch Nut24%CraftThe player will receive an intelligence buff and begin to talk like a scientist
Slayer StoutTwo Barley Bulb23%Today’s Specialx0.25 pickaxe power attack cooldown
Skull Crusher AleTwo Barley Bulb20%Today’s Special+20 base pickaxe damage
Tunnel RatThree Barley Bulb10%Today’s Special-60% fall damage
Underhill DeluxeFour Yeast Cone18%CraftThe player becomes smaller
Wormhole SpecialOne Yeast Cone, two Malt Star, and three Starch Nut25%CraftTeleports the player to a random location inside the Drop Pod or outside the Space Rig

