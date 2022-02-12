Every beer type and effect in Deep Rock Galactic
Drink responsibly!
Sometimes after a tough mission in Deep Rock Galactic, you just want to have a drink. In the game, you can visit the Abyss Bar located on the main floor of the Space Rig. There are three types of drinks in the game. There are drinks that are categorized as Corporate Issue, which are drinks that you can get any time. Then there’s the Today’s Special, which can be one out of eight drinks. The Today’s Special drink changes upon mission rotation and the buffs can’t be stacked, meaning you can only gain the benefit of one of these drinks at a time. Lastly, there’s the Craft beer. These drinks don’t provide any buffs but will instead provide unique interactions and effects inside the Space Rig.
|Beer Name
|Price
|Potency
|Type
|Buff/Effect
|Arkenstout
|Four Malt Star
|10%
|Craft
|Freezes the player in ice
|Backbreaker Stout
|One Barley Bulb
|25%
|Today’s Special
|x1.32 carry movement speed
|Blacklock Lager
|Two Yeast Cone and five Starch Nut
|46%
|Craft
|Will darken the player’s screen and ghost sounds begin to play
|Blackout Stout
|Three Starch Nut
|100%
|Craft
|Increases a player’s drunkness to max, will cause them to pass out
|Blackreach Blonde
|Three Yeast Cone and three Malt Star
|15%
|Craft
|The player that drinks this will receive the jukebox effect and start dancing
|Burning Love
|Six Malt Star
|17%
|Craft
|Whoever drinks this will catch on fire
|Dark Morkite
|Two Barley Bulbs
|16%
|Today’s Special
|x1.44 Morkite mined
|Flintlocke’s Delight
|Three Yeast Cone and two Starch Nut
|20%
|Craft
|Explosions will occur around the player who drinks this
|Glyphid Slammer
|85 credits
|20%
|Corporate Issue
|None
|Gut Wrecker
|One Malt Star and four Starch Nut
|41%
|Craft
|The player who drinks this will burp very loudly, causing the screen to shake
|Leaf Lover’s Special
|25 credits
|0%
|Corporate Issue
|Removes Drunk status effect
|Mactera Brew
|One Malt Star and six Starch Nut
|40%
|Craft
|Causes the player to fart which will then create a green cloud that surrounds them
|Malt Rockbearer
|Six Yeast Cone
|23%
|Craft
|The player who drinks this will grow bigger
|Oily Oaf Brew
|35 credits
|12%
|Corporate Issue
|None
|Pots O’ Gold
|Three Barley Bulbs
|16%
|Today’s Special
|x4 Gold mine
|Red Rock Blaster
|One Barley Bulb
|12%
|Today’s Special
|x1.69 max health
|Rocky Mountain
|Three Barley Bulb
|15%
|Today’s Special
|-2 pickaxe hits to terrain
|Seasoned Moonrider
|Three Malt Star and four Starch Nut
|12%
|Craft
|The player will receive the low gravity effect and will gain an upward boost in momentum
|Smart Stout
|Four Malt Star and two Starch Nut
|24%
|Craft
|The player will receive an intelligence buff and begin to talk like a scientist
|Slayer Stout
|Two Barley Bulb
|23%
|Today’s Special
|x0.25 pickaxe power attack cooldown
|Skull Crusher Ale
|Two Barley Bulb
|20%
|Today’s Special
|+20 base pickaxe damage
|Tunnel Rat
|Three Barley Bulb
|10%
|Today’s Special
|-60% fall damage
|Underhill Deluxe
|Four Yeast Cone
|18%
|Craft
|The player becomes smaller
|Wormhole Special
|One Yeast Cone, two Malt Star, and three Starch Nut
|25%
|Craft
|Teleports the player to a random location inside the Drop Pod or outside the Space Rig