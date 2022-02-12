Every beer type and effect in Deep Rock Galactic

Sometimes after a tough mission in Deep Rock Galactic, you just want to have a drink. In the game, you can visit the Abyss Bar located on the main floor of the Space Rig. There are three types of drinks in the game. There are drinks that are categorized as Corporate Issue, which are drinks that you can get any time. Then there’s the Today’s Special, which can be one out of eight drinks. The Today’s Special drink changes upon mission rotation and the buffs can’t be stacked, meaning you can only gain the benefit of one of these drinks at a time. Lastly, there’s the Craft beer. These drinks don’t provide any buffs but will instead provide unique interactions and effects inside the Space Rig.

Beer Name Price Potency Type Buff/Effect Arkenstout Four Malt Star 10% Craft Freezes the player in ice Backbreaker Stout One Barley Bulb 25% Today’s Special x1.32 carry movement speed Blacklock Lager Two Yeast Cone and five Starch Nut 46% Craft Will darken the player’s screen and ghost sounds begin to play Blackout Stout Three Starch Nut 100% Craft Increases a player’s drunkness to max, will cause them to pass out Blackreach Blonde Three Yeast Cone and three Malt Star 15% Craft The player that drinks this will receive the jukebox effect and start dancing Burning Love Six Malt Star 17% Craft Whoever drinks this will catch on fire Dark Morkite Two Barley Bulbs 16% Today’s Special x1.44 Morkite mined Flintlocke’s Delight Three Yeast Cone and two Starch Nut 20% Craft Explosions will occur around the player who drinks this Glyphid Slammer 85 credits 20% Corporate Issue None Gut Wrecker One Malt Star and four Starch Nut 41% Craft The player who drinks this will burp very loudly, causing the screen to shake Leaf Lover’s Special 25 credits 0% Corporate Issue Removes Drunk status effect Mactera Brew One Malt Star and six Starch Nut 40% Craft Causes the player to fart which will then create a green cloud that surrounds them Malt Rockbearer Six Yeast Cone 23% Craft The player who drinks this will grow bigger Oily Oaf Brew 35 credits 12% Corporate Issue None Pots O’ Gold Three Barley Bulbs 16% Today’s Special x4 Gold mine Red Rock Blaster One Barley Bulb 12% Today’s Special x1.69 max health Rocky Mountain Three Barley Bulb 15% Today’s Special -2 pickaxe hits to terrain Seasoned Moonrider Three Malt Star and four Starch Nut 12% Craft The player will receive the low gravity effect and will gain an upward boost in momentum Smart Stout Four Malt Star and two Starch Nut 24% Craft The player will receive an intelligence buff and begin to talk like a scientist Slayer Stout Two Barley Bulb 23% Today’s Special x0.25 pickaxe power attack cooldown Skull Crusher Ale Two Barley Bulb 20% Today’s Special +20 base pickaxe damage Tunnel Rat Three Barley Bulb 10% Today’s Special -60% fall damage Underhill Deluxe Four Yeast Cone 18% Craft The player becomes smaller Wormhole Special One Yeast Cone, two Malt Star, and three Starch Nut 25% Craft Teleports the player to a random location inside the Drop Pod or outside the Space Rig