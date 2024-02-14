How to Play the Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Early Access

Recommended Videos

If you’ve ever dreamt of being a dwarf in space, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor might just be the game you’re looking for. It’s a single-player survival-style game where you take on hordes of aliens while mining the riches of Plaet Hoxxes.

Deep Rock Galatic: Survivor released in Early Access on February 14, 2024, giving players the option to get a taste of the game before it’s fully developed. If you’re curious about how to play the Early Access version of the game, we’ve got you covered.

What is Deep Rock Galatic: Survivor?

This game, which recently entered Early Access, has a very positive rating on Steam, with 88% of early users giving favorable feedback. This has folks excited to dive into the Early Access version to see what all the hype is about.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor features a survivor style of gameplay where you will take on the role of a dwarf trying to survive on Planet Hoxxes. While the original Deep Rock Galactic was a multiplayer-focused experience, Survivor is centered on solo gameplay. It’s got a sort of sci-fi, arena shooter vibe that feels a bit like a glow-up of Space Invaders, crossed with Lord of the Rings.

How to Play Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Early Access

Deep Rock Galatic: Survivor is available in Early Access via Steam. As of now, that’s the only platform where gamers can purchase and play the Early Access version of the game. The game is available for PC only.

In order to play the game in Early Access you’ll need to create a free Steam account if you haven’t accessed games via Steam before. Then, you can purchase the Early Access version via the Steam website for $10 USD. If you’re reading this before February 21, 2024, you can take advantage of the Early Access introductory offer and save 10%.

After you purchase the game via Steam, you’ll need to download it to your game library in the Steam App. If you haven’t previously installed Steam, you’ll be prompted to do so when you purchase the game. Once your game has downloaded, you can hop in and start trying to survive as a dwarf in space.

Required Specs for the Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Early Access

Before you buy the Early Access version of Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, you’ll also want to check your PC specs to ensure you can run the game. Here’s what you’ll need in order to run the game:

Minimum 64-bit processor and operating system

Intel i5-4590 or similar processor

At least 8 GB RAM

A graphics card equivalent to Geforce GTX 1050

A minimum of 2 GB of available space

As far as games go, this isn’t asking too much of your PC so most players should be able to run the game.

What’s Included in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Early Access?

When games are in Early Access, that means they’re not fully developed and may only include a portion of the final intended gameplay. Early Access lets gamers provide feedback to help developers hone their game and make it better, and it often gives us access to a game early and for a smaller price.

With Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, players can expect to see a good variety of game elements in Early Access. This version will include 4 different playable classes, 40 weapons, 20 different enemy types, 3 biomes to explore, and a robust system of artifacts and upgrades. The developers note on Steam that they do intend to add more of all of these different features to the final game along with polishing and balancing the experience.