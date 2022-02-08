How to get error cubes and what they do in Deep Rock Galactic

If you’ve been exploring the world of Deep Rock Galactic, you will have come across a wide range of minerals as you explore and strip entire systems of their resources. However, none of these other materials are nearly as rare or valuable as the elusive Error Cubes.

How to Find Error Cubes

These strange materials are the hardest to find in the world of Deep Rock Galactic, having a 1/26 chance of spawning in a given mission. It can spawn in any level or environment. However, even if it does spawn in a level, there is no guarantee that you or your crew will stumble across the deposit, so it can seem even rarer than it actually is.

Like any other mineral in Deep Rock Galactic, Error Cubes must be mined from ore deposits. You’ll know that a deposit has an Error Cube within it because it will be a strange rock formation consisting of grey spikes with a bright pink aura jutting out of the cave wall. Mining from these formations will get you an Error Cube, which is a black and white cube that resembles a monochrome Rubik’s cube toy.

What Are Error Cubes Used For?

If you find one of these glowing pink rock formations, it is well worth making the effort to mine them for the Error Cube. Collect five of them and you’ll unlock the “What Are These Things?” trophy. They also give a massive experience boost at the end of each level. Grabbing one of these rare materials will give you a bonus of 4000XP when you finish the mission.

These are the only uses of the Error Cube at the moment, but future updates could include them in crafting recipes or even the lore of Deep Rock Galactic.