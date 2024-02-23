How To Unlock All Classes And Characters in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Recommended Videos

Failing is part of the game in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and players will fall victim to the alien hoards as they try to progress through the biomes. This may leave players wondering how they can unlock more classes and characters to up their chances of survival.

When you’re just starting in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, you’ll only be able to play as the balanced but standard Scout class, in a classic build. However, the character selection screen lets you know that other options will be available to you – eventually. How can you unlock all these characters and classes in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor? We’ve got you covered.

Related: Best Weapons to Use Early in Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

How to Unlock New Classes in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock new classes in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, you’ll need to increase your player rank. This means you’ll need to complete dives in different biomes. But simply surviving and defeating the elite alien enemy won’t quite do it.

Your player rank is increased when you complete objectives as you explore each biome. You can view these objectives on the starting screen before you begin a dive, and you’ll get a refresher each time you start a new level of the dive. These objectives and sub-objectives often include things like collecting a certain amount of gold while mining or leveling up a particular weapon.

By keeping an eye on these objectives and trying your best to complete them while evading the alien bugs on your tail, you’ll be able to increase your player rank and unlock all the characters and classes. If you manage to survive through the entire level and tick off all the objectives, you’ll earn an extra player rank, which will help you access all the available class options sooner.

I like to pick one or two objectives to focus on for each level so I can grind away at collecting gold or leveling up a specific weapon. Since the sub-objectives show up at each level, I can re-evaluate my progress and switch it up if needed. Doing this, it took me just a few hours of gameplay to reach Player Rank 3 and unlock the Gunner class.

What Classes Are Available in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor?

Currently, there are four available classes in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. Here’s the full list of unlockable classes and which player rank you’ll need to hit to access that character.

Character Class Rank Needed Scout Starter Class-No Leveling Up Required Gunner Player Rank 3 Engineer Player Rank 5 Driller Player Rank 7

While hitting Player Rank 7 to unlock the final playable class may not seem like much, player ranks don’t come easily in this auto-shooter, and you’ll likely be crawling those dungeons for a while before you’ve unlocked all available classes in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

Leveling Up Classes to Unlock Class Mods in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

In addition to unlocking all available classes, players can work to level up each different class. Leveling up classes will eventually unlock different load-outs for that class, called “mods.”

The different mods for each class include different starter weapons and abilities that will change the playstyle for that class, sort of like taking a different subclass in Dungeons & Dragons. These aren’t easy to unlock, and you’ll want to keep playing and leveling up your Scout, Gunner, Engineer, and Driller dwarves to gain access to the different class modifications.

Keep in mind, that Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is still in Early Access, which means there’s a good chance more classes and mods might be added eventually as the game continues to develop. For now, though, our mission is clear – unlock all four classes so we can dive deeper and keep the aliens at bay.