Every car in WRC 10 – Full list

WRC is back for another year, as WRC 10 is set to go live this September for consoles and PC. This year, Nacon and KT Racing is bringing back several models that can be seen throughout the FIA World Rally Championship to little surprise. Additionally, WRC 10 will also feature some new legend models, including cars that would have been seen in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

So, which cars are in WRC 10? Let’s take a look at the list.

WRC

Ford Fiesta WRC

Hyundai i20 WRC 2021

Toyota Yaris WRC

All cars have the following attributes: 1200 KG, 380 HP, and 5500 RPM.

WRC 2

Hyundai i20 Rally2

Volkswagen Polo Rally2

Citroen C3 Rally2

Ford Fiesta Rally2

Skoda Fabia Rally2

All cars have the following attributes: 1230 KG, 290 HP, and 4000 RPM.

WRC 3

Hyundai i20 Rally2

Volkswagen Polo Rally2

Citroen C3 Rally2

Ford Fiesta Rally2

Skoda Fabia Rally2

All cars have the following attributes: 1230 KG, 290 HP, and 4000 RPM.

Junior WRC

Ford Fiesta Rally4

The Ford Fiesta Rally4, the only model in the Junior WRC, has the following attributes: 1030 KG, 200 HP, and 4000 RPM.

Legends

Audi Quattro A1 1981 – 1240 KG, 300 HP, 3500 RPM

Audi Quattro Sport – 1100 KG, 370 HP, 3400 RPM

Lancia Fulvia HF – 800 KG, 165 HP, 6000 RPM

Toyota Celica GT4 1992 – 1120 KG, 300 HP, 4400 RPM

Toyota Celica GT4 1993 – 1120 KG, 300 HP, 4400 RPM

Toyota Corolla 1999 – 1230 KG, 305 HP, 4000 RPM

Toyota Yaris WRC – 1200 KG, 380 HP, 5500 RPM

Alpine A110 Berlinette 1970’s – 750 KG, 185 HP, 5000 RPM

Lancia Stratos – 880 KG, 285 HP, 4500 RPM

Ford Focus RS 2007 – 1230 KG, 315 HP, 4000 RPM

Lancia 037 – 950 KG, 325 HP, 5500 RPM

Lancia Delta HF 4WD 1987 – 1100 KG, 350 HP, 4000 RPM

Citroen Xsara WRC 2004 – 1230 KG, 320 HP, 2750 RPM

Citroen DS3 WRC 2011 – 1270 KG, 320 HP, 4400 RPM

Ford Focus RS 2007 – 1200 KG, 315 HP, 5000 RPM

Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 1 1985 – 980 KG, 340 HP, 4400 RPM

Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 1 1986 – 1000 KG, 550 HP, 5500 RPM

Volkswagen Polo R WRC – 1200 KG, 315 HP, 5000 RPM

Bonus