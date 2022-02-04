Every confirmed mission race in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is bound to offer racing fans hundreds of hours worth of content due to it having 34 locations and an enticing 97 track layouts at launch. Aside from the typical championships and event races these will hold, this latest installment will also feature mission races, a feature that allows drivers to experience other unique styles of racing on a variety of tracks.

So far, it is confirmed that Gran Turismo 7’s mission races will include Drag Racing and Drift Trials, with more to be announced soon. As shown in the game’s State of Play presentation, Drag Racing will pit you versus just one other AI opponent in a competition that depends mainly on throttle control and power. Meanwhile, Drift Trials will task players with beating particular times on a given circuit while also being required to drift at certain points.

At the time of writing, it is not understood whether mission races will tie into the game’s single-player campaign or if it will function as a separate mode. Though, players will surely need to unlock some powerful vehicles to perform at a high level in these intense challenges. As there are just two types of mission races known so far, expect this page to have more listed before Gran Turismo 7’s release on March 4.

