Every cosmetic item in the Among Us Arcane Cosmicube

Among Us has partnered up with League of Legends to bring new cosmetics into the game as part of an ongoing promotion for the Netflix series Arcane. The Arcane Cosmicube is now available for players of Among Us to buy, and it contains new costumes and accessories based on the characters and settings from League of Legends. The developers from Innersloth shared the full list of cosmetic items in the Arcane Cosmicube on the company’s official website.

Every cosmetic item in the Arcane Cosmicube

Cosmicubes are unlockable cosmetics that players can purchase at the game’s store. Players can unlock things known as Pods on the Cosmicubes’ track that gives them access to accessories, pets, and costumes. Players can unlock Pods through normal gameplay, or by purchasing them with in-game currency. The Arcane Cosmicube gives players the chance to unlock cosmetics based on popular characters from League of Legends and Arcane.

The full list of cosmetic items in the Arcane Cosmicube is as listed below:

Heimerdinger’s Hair

Heimerdinger’s Moustache

Heimerdinger’s Suit

Heimerdinger’s Poro

Enforcer Helmet

Enforcer Armor

Caitlyn’s Cap

Caitlyn’s Uniform

Vi’s Hair

Vi’s Clothes

Jinx’s Hair

Jinx’s Goggles

Jinx’s Clothes

Jayce’s Hair

Jayce’s Council Suit

Chomper

Claggor’s Goggles

The Arcane Cosmicube will only be available until December 31.