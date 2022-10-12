Every Legendary Ana skin in Overwatch 2

One of the founding members of the original Overwatch and mother to Pharah, Ana Amari used to be a deadly sniper. Now she employs her skills and precision to protect others, healing them with her long-range biotic sniper rifle and healing grenades. But a well-placed sleep dart can stop even the most rampaging enemy in their tracks. Last but not least, her ultimate ability can nano-boost an ally to heal and increase their performance to new heights. She is a skill-shot intensive healer with a high skill ceiling for those patient enough to master her abilities.

All Legendary Ana skins in Overwatch 2

All of the current Legendary skins in Ana’s wardrobe will require you to spend Legacy Coins to get them. Note that some of them are limited to specific seasonal events.

Wadjet (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The name of this skin represents the Eye of Horus, yet this sci-fi getup is anything but traditional.

Wasteland (purchase with Legacy Coins)

With a similar model to Wadjet, this is the outfit Ana wears as a post-apocalyptic survivor.

Captain Amari (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Also known as ‘Young Ana’, this skin is what she was like during Overwatch’s heyday.

Horus (purchase with Legacy Coins)

The less popular version of ‘Young Ana’, this skin replaces Overwatch blue for a bland off-white.

Cabana (Summer Games seasonal event)

Even veteran heroes need to kick back and relax sometimes.

Corsair (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

Some might think it could be on the nose to dress up the one-eyed hero in a pirate costume, but Ana looks happy enough to do it.

Mummy (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

This Halloween costume is straight from Ana’s homeland of Egypt, with the iconic mummy monster.

Snow Owl (Winter Wonderland seasonal event)

Like a bird of prey, Ana can spot both friends and foes from afar.

Sniper (Archives seasonal event)

In this skin, Ana is reimagined as a full-blown operator working deep in the field of duty.

Night Owl (Overwatch Anniversary seasonal event)

The Owl skin has been recolored to full stealth mode with blacks and purples to better hide in the night.

