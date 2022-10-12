Every Legendary Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2

Brigitte is the daughter of Thorbjorn and a squire to Reinhardt, but she’s a fearsome fighter in her own right. Moreover, she’s a mechanic just like her dad and is able to support her team with well-placed healing packs. But don’t let that fool you, as her shield and mace allow her get into the thick of things and brawl with the best of them. Her ultimate lets her inspire her team and lead the charge toward victory.

All Legendary Brigitte skins in Overwatch 2

All of Brigitte’s current Legendary skins require you to spend Legacy Coins to get them, while a few of them are limited to certain seasonal events as well. However, one of her Legendary skins is currently unobtainable, although it might return at some point.

Máni (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ranking up from squire to full-blown knight, Brigitte’s got a fearsome suit of dark armor with this skin.

Sól (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin is the same as above, but in this version, the armor is white trimmed with gold.

Engineer (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Half armored, and half in overalls, Brigitte is ready to do some hard work in this skin.

Mechanic (purchase with Legacy Coins)

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the Mechanic, Brigitte’s attire has swapped the color scheme to that of her homeland’s flag colors.

Feskarn (Summer Games seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin’s name seems to be mispelled, as it represents her as a Swedish fisherwoman, a ‘Fiskarn’.

Vampire Hunter (Halloween Terror seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This spooky skin really does seem to imply that you become that which you hunt.

Opera (Lunar New Year seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this skin, Brigitte is dressed and made up as a colorful Asian theatre performer.

Riot Police (Overwatch Anniversary seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

It makes sense that her armor would resemble riot gear, and the mace will surely come in handy.

Shieldmaiden (Overwatch Anniversary seasonal event)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even equipped with a bearskin cloak, Brigitte means business and is ready to send foes to Valhalla.

Medic (Support a Streamer Event unlock; Unobtainable)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This skin puts Brigitte in armor that looks very much like a medic from Starcraft.

